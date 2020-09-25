You Don’t Need an Apple Watch to Use Google Maps on Your Wrist

When You Truly Love Your Porsche Collection, You Build a House For It

Google has recently announced that Google Maps would return to the Apple Watch , pretty much allowing those who purchased a smartwatch developed by the Cupertino-based tech giant to get navigation directions right on their wrists. 7 photos



With Google Maps on the Apple Watch, you no longer need to turn to your smartphone for the whole thing, albeit you do need an iPhone to set up the route.



And now you can get Google Maps navigation on a Samsung smartwatch as well, so if iPhones aren’t your cup of tea and instead picked Android, this is without a doubt good news.



An application called



Furthermore, you can see the current speed and also get Google Maps data for public transportation, which makes it the right choice not only for drivers but for everybody else too.



The good thing is that it works on the majority of Samsung smartwatches, including all Galaxy Watch models, Gear S3 and Gear S3, and others.



For the time being, the app is optimized for Android 9 and Android 10 but given Android 11 isn’t yet available on Samsung smartphones, this isn’t necessarily a problem. And of course, expect the developer to add support for the latest version of Google’s operating system in the coming months.



An application called Navigation Pro: Google Maps Navi for Samsung Watch can display the arrival time, distance, and duration right on the watch, along with voice output support and customizable vibration. Additionally, the app packs auto-start support for navigation, as well as an interface that's available in no less than 102 languages.