This $60K Smart Bed Doubles as a Home Cinema, Comes With a 70-Inch TV Screen

From the office to the living room, kitchen, and bedroom, smart technology has infiltrated nearly every part of our lives. Even automakers have tried their luck at AI home decor. After Ford came up with a mattress with a lane-keeping assist, an Italian startup company entered the game of robobeds, and it promises to "do with furniture what Tesla is doing with cars and Apple did with phones."
This futuristic bed is an invention of the Italian startup company Hi Interiors. The High fidelity Canopy, aka HiCan, combines design and technology so you can enjoy your personal without moving a muscle. The user interface is based on an iOS and Android app that can be used on any smartphone or tablet.
You can monitor all of the bed's features, such as light, automation, and audio-video components, with just a screen tap. Hi Can can also be controlled through the Apple watch or its three touch sensors installed in the headboard that can be programmed to set the bed for different configurations.
Its system makes use of the technology that is at the heart of the so-called Internet of Things. The canopy can be bi-directionally connected with existing home or building automation systems, allowing control of other devices in the vicinity of the bed.
The hi-tech design comes with various applications and configurations through which you can personalize your experience. For example, Hi Can can function as a personal health tracker, which monitors time and quality of sleep, keeps an accurate historical record of time spent in bed, weight, and personal activities, and provides comparable comparisons over time on your well-being. In addition, it is equipped with intelligent alerts and automated mechanisms such as light monitoring when leaving the bed that able to respond to voice commands.
Its most impressive feature is the 4K projector with a motorized 70-inch screen that goes with an invisible audio system-based and subwoofer, which turns staying in bed into a whole cinematic experience. The bed also includes sensors that control temperature, humidity, and noise level.
In terms of looks, Hi Can sports a lacquered wood interior with both matt and glossy finishes available. Its external structure is made from Adamantx, an Italian solid surface material. It can come in any RAL (or NCS) color scale to fit your style.
Buying such a smart bed would be the equivalent of having a personal assistant that monitors your sleep, weight, temperature, heart rate, and more. According to Technabob, this piece comes with a matching price of $60K. So ifyou're working from home or sleeping is your favorite hobby, this might be your dream bed (one that would cost you an arm and leg, that is).
