Apple Watch Saves the Life of Driver Knocked Unconscious After Crash

At the time of writing, the deputy is still recovering following the accident, though she does admit she still doesn’t remember all the details. On the other hand, she’s obviously thankful she was wearing an Apple Watch, as the smartwatch is now credited with saving her life by calling 911 at a time when doing the whole thing herself was pretty much impossible. Chasady Botteron says she was recently driving on the C highway when she felt what she describes as a “really bad pain in the neck.” Next thing she remembers, she woke up surrounded by emergency teams who were transporting her to the local hospital.What happened in the meantime proves exactly how a simple thing like a smartwatch can end up saving our lives.Botteron was wearing an Apple Watch , and this device comes pre-loaded with a feature called fall detection, which as you could easily guess by simply reading its name, can detect when you fall. Once this detection is triggered, the Apple Watch asks for input from the user to check their health condition.If no response is given, the Apple Watch can then call 911 and provide the first responders with location information based on data collected from the GPS sensor.This is exactly what happened following the crash. Due to the pain neck, Botteron drove off the highway and ended up violently hitting a fence, with the crash eventually knocking her unconscious.The Apple Watch detected the major crash as a possible fall and therefore asked for input from the owner. But because Botteron was already unconscious following the impact, the smartwatch ended up calling 911 and therefore sending the coordinates of the accident to the emergency teams.At the time of writing, the deputy is still recovering following the accident, though she does admit she still doesn’t remember all the details. On the other hand, she’s obviously thankful she was wearing an Apple Watch, as the smartwatch is now credited with saving her life by calling 911 at a time when doing the whole thing herself was pretty much impossible.