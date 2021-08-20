Next-Gen Thieves Use Apple Watch Installed Under Car Bumper to Track Victim

In theory, if you’re looking for a device to track your belongings and you really, really want to use an Apple product, the AirTag is obviously the best choice, as this is the purpose the Cupertino-based tech giant had in mind when it created this small gadget in the first place.
But a group of seven thieves from New York turned to a different approach. Not only that they didn’t want to track their belongings (but somebody else’s), but they also turned to an Apple Watch for the whole thing, not necessarily because the AirTag wasn’t on the market at the time of their hit, but because the smartwatch offered a very convenient way to locate it.
So as per a recent report, after identifying their target back in January 2020, the group found his car and installed an Apple Watch under the bumper to always track his location.
Their victim was an alleged drug-runner who was believed to carry tons amount of cash, so based on information collected from the Apple Watch installed on the moving car, they could determine the best moment to steal the money.
The hit, however, didn’t go exactly as planned, and after tracking down the car and breaking into it to search for the cash, they found nothing, so the burglars decided to wait for the alleged drug-runner and “politely” ask for the money. They eventually forced him into the vehicle, found his hotel key, and searched the room where they came across $500,000 in cash.
Funnily enough, the crew ran away with the money but later took some photos with the cash, probably proud of their heist. The pictures, however, were used by prosecutors as evidence of the theft after arresting the whole group, with the law enforcement also coming across other incriminatory content on the phones, such as guns.
The leader of the group has pleaded not guilty, with prosecutors now trying to convince the judge to keep him locked up during the trial.
So as per a recent report, after identifying their target back in January 2020, the group found his car and installed an Apple Watch under the bumper to always track his location.
Their victim was an alleged drug-runner who was believed to carry tons amount of cash, so based on information collected from the Apple Watch installed on the moving car, they could determine the best moment to steal the money.
The hit, however, didn’t go exactly as planned, and after tracking down the car and breaking into it to search for the cash, they found nothing, so the burglars decided to wait for the alleged drug-runner and “politely” ask for the money. They eventually forced him into the vehicle, found his hotel key, and searched the room where they came across $500,000 in cash.
Funnily enough, the crew ran away with the money but later took some photos with the cash, probably proud of their heist. The pictures, however, were used by prosecutors as evidence of the theft after arresting the whole group, with the law enforcement also coming across other incriminatory content on the phones, such as guns.
The leader of the group has pleaded not guilty, with prosecutors now trying to convince the judge to keep him locked up during the trial.