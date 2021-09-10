Apple Watch Software Boss Now in Charge of Making the Apple Car Happen

4 Apple Might Have Quietly Purchased a Former Chrysler Vehicle Testing Site

Apple isn't saying a single thing about its automotive ambitions, but there's a lot going on in this regard behind the closed doors at the company's headquarters.



Lynch previously worked for Adobe and joined Apple back in 2013, leading the Apple Watch software development and the health feature group.



The company has been focusing heavily on health capabilities for its smartwatch, including new-gen tracking features like ECG measurement, and most of these implementations have mostly been made possible by Lynch’s team.



Now Apple has appointed the Apple Watch software boss to head the car project, and this says a lot about the company’s strategy for its first steps in the automotive industry.



Apple is betting big on software and the integration with other products developed by the company, including iPhone and the Apple Watch, and without a doubt, it needs the right implementation to make sure everything runs exactly as expected.



Lynch will therefore try to continue the development of the Apple Car with an increased focus on software, though right now, it’s still not clear if his appointment at the head of this division is just temporary and whether Apple plans to replace him with another high-profile figure in the coming months.



Just earlier this week, Ford announced the appointment of Doug Field, the executive who has long been the chief of Apple's car project, therefore causing a series of concerns regarding the long-term strategy the tech company has embraced for its self-driving vehicle.

But a new report reveals that Apple moved very fast to fill in the available position, as the company appointed Kevin Lynch as the new boss of the car strategy internally referred to as Project Titan.

The Apple Car is expected to launch in 2025 at the earliest, and Apple is believed to be discussing manufacturing deals with suppliers in Korea. The company will handle most key operations all by itself, as it decided to work on the car without any help from a traditional carmaker.