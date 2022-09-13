Apple’s Google Maps Rival Brings New-Gen City Maps to More Users

As the native iPhone mapping offering, Apple Maps is obviously the first stop for Apple users who are looking for a navigation solution.
On the other hand, many people out there are making the switch to Google Maps for obvious reasons, especially whenever they are in search of an advanced piece of software to help them with their daily commutes.
This happens both in the United States and in the rest of the world, with Google Maps, therefore, becoming a very popular application on iPhones out there.
Apple, on the other hand, is working non-stop on new capabilities for Apple Maps, though the pace the company is typically using for their rollout keeps pushing users to Google Maps.
This week, for example, the company quietly started the release of the new city experience (the one the company actually announced a very, very long time ago) in two new regions. And of course, both are in the United States, as Apple still shows almost no love for international regions.
Chicago and Las Vegas are both provided with the new maps, which include everything from 3D buildings to more accurate digital versions of the roads, parks, sidewalks, and so on. At first glance, everything looks great, though this doesn’t necessarily mean that Apple’s work here is done.
In fact, the company urgently needs to refine the city experience in Chicago, especially as for some reason, it missed a few skyscrapers in key locations, while also adding several others that don’t really exist. At first glance, this feels more like an experimental release – which kind of makes sense given not everybody is currently seeing the new city experience.
The iPhone maker hasn’t yet released a full announcement regarding Apple Maps’ expansion in Chicago and Las Vegas, but both locations were projected to receive the new city experience by the end of the year anyway.
This happens both in the United States and in the rest of the world, with Google Maps, therefore, becoming a very popular application on iPhones out there.
Apple, on the other hand, is working non-stop on new capabilities for Apple Maps, though the pace the company is typically using for their rollout keeps pushing users to Google Maps.
This week, for example, the company quietly started the release of the new city experience (the one the company actually announced a very, very long time ago) in two new regions. And of course, both are in the United States, as Apple still shows almost no love for international regions.
Chicago and Las Vegas are both provided with the new maps, which include everything from 3D buildings to more accurate digital versions of the roads, parks, sidewalks, and so on. At first glance, everything looks great, though this doesn’t necessarily mean that Apple’s work here is done.
In fact, the company urgently needs to refine the city experience in Chicago, especially as for some reason, it missed a few skyscrapers in key locations, while also adding several others that don’t really exist. At first glance, this feels more like an experimental release – which kind of makes sense given not everybody is currently seeing the new city experience.
The iPhone maker hasn’t yet released a full announcement regarding Apple Maps’ expansion in Chicago and Las Vegas, but both locations were projected to receive the new city experience by the end of the year anyway.