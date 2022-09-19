New Waze Update Launches for iPhone and CarPlay Users, Here’s What’s New

Waze continues to be the top alternative to Google Maps for many users out there, not only on Android but also on iOS.
And the reason is as simple as it could be: thanks to its crowdsourcing engine, Waze offers impressively accurate navigation, especially as it knows precisely how to avoid the regions that could slow you down.
For drivers, Waze has therefore become a must-have weapon of their modern traffic-beating arsenal, so it’s no surprise Apple users very often replace Apple Maps with the Google-owned software on both iPhone and CarPlay.
The iOS version of Waze has recently received another update supposed to make the app work even smoother for Apple users.
Now at version 4.87, Waze includes a fix for a bug that impacted the way users could start a drive to saved places. The parent company hasn’t provided more specifics on this, but a previous glitch that seems to be gone now caused the search for routes to a saved place to get stuck, eventually requiring an app reboot on the iPhone.
The update lands just at the right time. As the first update in more than a month, version 4.87 should also include additional optimizations for iOS 16, Apple’s most recent operating system update that’s now available for iPhones out there.
Coming with support for the iPhone 8 and newer, iOS 16 is a massive update that comes with lots of changes while also requiring additional optimizations for apps.
At this point, however, Waze seems to be missing the support for new capabilities that are exclusive to iOS 16 users. For instance, Apple’s latest iPhone software update ships with support for lock screen widgets, and Google has already confirmed that such capabilities are on their way to Google Maps users.
It’s not known at this point if Waze is also planning an iOS 16 lock screen widget.
