This 1963 Chevrolet Impala Likely Parked Since Forever Hopes Nobody Looks Inside

Historically speaking, 1963 was a fairly important year for Chevrolet, as it witnessed the production of the 50 millionth car wearing its badge.
And at the same time, it was a notable year for the Impala as well, as the model picked by the GM brand to celebrate this major production achievement was none other than a 1963 Impala Super Sport.
Needless to say, Chevrolet turned the whole celebration into a major marketing stunt, as the 50 millionth car – a white Impala SS – left the factory in Tarrytown, New York with none other than state governor Nelson Rockefeller behind the wheel.
The Impala that you’re looking at right now doesn’t come with SS badges, but on the other hand, it could very well serve as a starting point for a very unique restomod.
There are many reasons to go the restomod way and not try to return to the original specs.
First of all, it’s pretty clear the condition of the car isn’t the best. Posted on eBay by the folks over at Classic Cars of South Carolina under the classiccarsofsc username, this Impala comes without many essential details, though it’s obvious the vehicle has been sitting for a very long time, possibly right under the clear sky.
At the same time, the interior seems to be completely wrecked. The seats are almost entirely ripped, and many other parts, such as the door panels, seem long gone.
An engine is still there under the hood, but you obviously shouldn’t expect any good news on this front, as it’s probably locked up anyway. The garage claims the car comes with a V8 engine, but this is most likely a typing error, as the unit under the hood appears to be a 230 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder. This was the base engine choice on the 1963 Impala, and it developed 140 horsepower – quite enough for a grocery-getter anyway.
Priced at $4,000, this Impala is currently located in South Carolina, so you know what you have to do if you want to check it out in person.
Needless to say, Chevrolet turned the whole celebration into a major marketing stunt, as the 50 millionth car – a white Impala SS – left the factory in Tarrytown, New York with none other than state governor Nelson Rockefeller behind the wheel.
The Impala that you’re looking at right now doesn’t come with SS badges, but on the other hand, it could very well serve as a starting point for a very unique restomod.
There are many reasons to go the restomod way and not try to return to the original specs.
First of all, it’s pretty clear the condition of the car isn’t the best. Posted on eBay by the folks over at Classic Cars of South Carolina under the classiccarsofsc username, this Impala comes without many essential details, though it’s obvious the vehicle has been sitting for a very long time, possibly right under the clear sky.
At the same time, the interior seems to be completely wrecked. The seats are almost entirely ripped, and many other parts, such as the door panels, seem long gone.
An engine is still there under the hood, but you obviously shouldn’t expect any good news on this front, as it’s probably locked up anyway. The garage claims the car comes with a V8 engine, but this is most likely a typing error, as the unit under the hood appears to be a 230 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder. This was the base engine choice on the 1963 Impala, and it developed 140 horsepower – quite enough for a grocery-getter anyway.
Priced at $4,000, this Impala is currently located in South Carolina, so you know what you have to do if you want to check it out in person.