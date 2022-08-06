1968 Chevrolet Impala SS 427 Has the Full Package, Barn Find, All Original, Unmolested

Chevrolet produced a little over 1 million full-size cars in 1968, and needless to say, the Impala continued to be the big star of the show with over 700,000 units.
The Bel Air was very far behind with approximately 150,000 units, while the Caprice didn’t necessarily sell strong given the 115,000 examples that found an owner during this model year.
Needless to say, the Chevelle also sold like hotcakes in 1968, as the production included close to 423,000 units, out of which around 58,000 of them rolled off the assembly lines with SS 396 tags. The Super Sport package, on the other hand, made its way to around 38,000 Impalas, most of them fitted with the Turbo-Fire 327 (5.3-liter) small-block.
Enter this original, unmolested, one-owner, barn-find 1968 Impala SS.
As you can tell from the pics, this Impala isn’t necessarily a mint-condition model, but on the other hand, it’s not a wreck either. In fact, it’s far from a rough project, as the car seems to tick many of the boxes for a very solid restoration candidate.
Parked since the ‘80s in a barn, this Impala SS obviously requires a lot of work, and a full restoration is required both inside and outside. The cabin, for example, needs a complete overhaul, but according to eBay seller allaboutdaloot, most of the parts are still there.
When it comes to the engine under the hood, this Impala SS was born with the almighty 427 (7.0-liter), and the same engine is still there. However, since the car spent so many years in storage, the big block is now locked up from sitting, so it’s hard to tell if it can still be saved or not.
The bidding for this awesome Impala is currently underway, with the top offer getting close to $2,000. Of course, a reserve is also in place, and it is yet to be met.
