1967 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Flexes License Plates Screwed Into the Floors

The Impala is literally a record-setting car, as, during the ’60s, it was crowned the first car on American soil to sell more than just a million units in a single year after World War II.
After this important achievement in 1965, the Impala, however, embarked on a slow and gradual decline in terms of sales.
The drop, however, had different causes, starting with the Caprice being promoted to a stand-alone series in 1966.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that late ‘60s Impalas lost their cool factor. They didn’t, and this beautiful 1967 example is here to prove this.
Described as an all-original survivor, this Chevrolet Impala obviously comes with a series of problems that make a lot of sense on a car this old. However, based on the provided photos, there’s a chance the Impala has already received a respray, so make sure you look into this if you’re interested in buying it.
eBay seller mesace289 says the car was discovered in a barn following the purchase of a property. It was sitting alongside other classic cars.
The Impala comes in a pretty good shape overall, though it does require some fixes here and there. The most unexpected repair, however, appears to be the license plate screwed into the floor, something likely performed by a previous owner to patch a rust hole.
The good news is the car starts and runs, and the owner says they have already added some 100 miles (160 km) since they discovered the Impala in the warehouse.
At first glance, this white coupe could be an easy project for someone interested in a full restoration. And judging from the number of bids already received on eBay, quite a lot of people think the same. The top offer at the time of writing is close to $15,000, and given it’s a no-reserve auction, the Impala will certainly have a new home when the bidding is over.
