World, Meet a Surprising 1958 Chevrolet Impala That Spent Nearly Half a Century in a Barn

1958 was the year when the Impala nameplate was officially born, two years after the concept was presented at a General Motors event.
Chevrolet, however, decided to begin the mass production of the Impala as the top version of the 1958 Bel Air, with the car originally offered exclusively as a convertible and sports coupe.
Given this is the Impala that started it all, the 1958 model year has become a highly desirable car, especially among collectors who are willing to pay big bucks on an all-original, unrestored, and unmolested example.
Enter this totally surprising 1958 Chevrolet Impala.
Parked in a barn nearly 50 years ago, this Impala comes with super-solid metal. This is unexpected, to say the least, but eBay seller superrat55 claims they haven’t discovered a single spot of rust after a quick inspection.
As it turns out, the car has been with the current owner since 1976, at which point it was parked in their grandmother’s barn. It’s currently stored in the very same location, so whoever ends up buying the car will have the opportunity of pulling it outside for the first time in nearly 50 years.
The bad news is the Impala comes without an engine, as the powerplant, the transmission, and the radiator are all missing. However, the seller says they also have a 348 Tri-Power unit and a Powerglide transmission for whoever buys the car, just in case they’re planning a full restoration to factory specifications.
Other details are missing, so it’s hard to tell based on a couple of photos provided by the seller if the Impala is still complete or not. Needless to say, the best option is to go check it out in person, just to make sure this Impala has the full package.
Unsurprisingly, the car has rapidly caught the attention of many people online, with nearly 40 bids received in just a few hours online. The Impala has therefore become an Internet sensation in record time, and the top price already exceeds $21,000.
