This Junkyard Is Literally a Classic Chevrolet Museum, 1960 Impala Looks Restorable

Junkyards are obviously the last place where a classic car should be, but at the same time, they are occasionally the magic land where you end up discovering all kinds of forgotten gems.
Someone on Craigslist has recently posted a list of classic Chevys that look like they’ve been sitting under the clear sky in what appears to be some sort of junkyard.
Words like sitting under the clear sky and junkyard obviously aren’t by any means good news for cars, so all of them come in a very challenging condition that’ll make a potential restoration quite a challenge.
And without a doubt, saving some of these cars wouldn’t make any sense anyway, so maybe buying them for parts would be the better option.
According to the listing, the junkyard has three different 1960 4-door sedans, one 1959 4-door hardtop that could help restore a second-generation Impala, and one 1959 2-door hardtop. At the same time, the seller says they came across a 1959 El Camino, though its condition looks frightening, to say the least.
The most restorable of them all is a 1959 Chevrolet Impala that somehow looks better than all the other Chevys, though it goes without saying that bringing it back to the road wouldn’t be an easy mission either. No specifics have been provided, but based on the provided photos, it comes with the typical metal issues, and it’s safe to assume it’s not complete either.
The engine is no longer there, or at least, that’s what we can tell from one of the photos shared by the seller, so in theory, you either need to find a correct ’60 powerplant or go for a restomod and install whatever unit you want.
At the end of the day, all these 1959 and 1960 Chevys make for a very intriguing lineup, so it’ll be interesting to see if someone is willing to buy it entirely. The seller has mentioned a $1,000 price tag, but most likely, this is the cost per car and not for the entire collection.
