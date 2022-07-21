1963 Chevrolet Impala Anniversary Edition Has the Full Package, Rare, Original, Minor TLC

An Anniversary Gold Impala isn’t necessarily hard to find these days, but what’s a lot more difficult is coming across a model that doesn’t require an overwhelming amount of work.
Born specifically to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the GM brand, this special-edition Chevrolet Impala is obviously a highly desirable model among collectors. And at the same time, it’s one hot model in the restoration business as well, though, once again, finding a worthy project isn’t by any means easy.
Someone on Craigslist, however, appears to have just the perfect project, as their Impala ticks most of the boxes for a solid restoration candidate.
First of all, their 1963 Impala still flexes the original Anniversary Gold paint, though it does seem to exhibit some occasional issues. However, the rust isn’t by any means a problem to make buyers walk away, so aesthetically speaking, this Impala is ready for a full restoration.
The interior comes with plenty of original goodies, including the AM radio that surprisingly still works today. The original radio is pretty hard to find these days, especially in original condition, so this certainly adds to the value of the car.
When it comes to the engine under the hood, this 1963 model was born with a 283 (4.7-liter) V8 unit paired with a 2-speed Powerglide transmission. The same engine and gearbox are still there, and according to the owner, they are both running properly.
The 283 isn’t necessarily the most desirable engine on the ’63 Impala, as it was the base V8 for this model year, but on the other hand, it’s still better than the six-cylinder unit, especially for those who want to feel the magic of Chevy’s superstar in all its glory.
All of the above obviously make the Impala a pretty rare find, so it’s no surprise the car is pretty expensive. The owner hopes to get $45,000 for this Chevy, but it remains to be seen if anyone is willing to pay that much for this Anniversary Gold model.
