Maintenance Done Right: Unrestored 1963 Chevrolet Impala 409 Looks Mesmerizing

In other words, the Impala could still be had with either a six-cylinder unit that turned it into an eye-catching grocery-getter or a V8 that produced a little bit more adrenaline for the one getting behind the wheel.
The base engine for all models was the 230 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder rated at 140 horsepower, while the standard V8 was the famous 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire with 195 horsepower.
The options list, however, included several more powerful engines, and it all started with the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block. Available with either 250 or 300 horsepower, the 327 was fitted with four-barrel carburetors only, though the power difference was the result of the unit used by Chevrolet. The 250-horsepower model came with Rochester, while the 300-horsepower sibling was produced with a larger Carter carburetor.
However, when it comes to V8 muscle, there’s no doubt the best way to go was the 409 (6.7-liter) Turbo-Fire. This year, the 409 was available with a choice of three power outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
Without a doubt, the 425-horsepower option fit the SS like a glove, though it wasn’t exclusive to the Super Sport.
Posted on Craigslist only a few hours ago, this ’63 hardtop isn’t a show car, but this is precisely what makes it even more intriguing. The vehicle has been properly maintained throughout all these years by only two owners, with the second one buying it back in 1970. This means the original owner spent just 7 years with the Impala before giving it away for a reason that’s impossible to figure out.
The seller explains on Craigslist that their Impala has never been restored, and without a doubt, this makes it an impressive survivor, especially because it doesn’t seem to exhibit the typical problems of a car this old.
There is not a single spot of rust on this Impala, and as it turns out, it still flexes the original factory sheet metal and trim. On the other hand, it’s hard to tell if everything continues to be original, but based on the provided photos, it’s not. The wheels, for instance, aren’t the ones that were fitted on the ’63 Impala, so hopefully, the owner still has the original ones around, just in case someone wants to go back to the all-original package.
As for the engine under the hood, the car was born (and still comes) with the hefty 409 with 425 horsepower. It’s paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, and while no further specifics were provided, there’s a very good chance that everything runs and drives just perfectly. Given the condition of the car and how well it’s been maintained, it’s pretty clear the Impala is road-worthy, so most likely, only very minor TLC is required.
So at the end of the day, this Impala could be an unmolested piece of automotive culture, and the only thing that keeps the price at a lower level is the absence of the SS tags. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the car is affordable anyway, as the owner isn’t willing to let it go for less than $38,500.
If you want to see it in person, this Impala is currently located in Akron, Ohio (close to Cleveland), and the owner says it comes with a clean title.
