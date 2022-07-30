Mysterious 1958 Chevrolet Impala Claims It’s Complete, Not Really

The Impala came to be in 1958 when Chevrolet decided it was the time to introduce a new nameplate for the top-of-the-line Bel Air.
As a result, the first-generation Impala was actually a trim level of the Bel Air, and it was only available as a hardtop and convertible.
The early success of the Impala, however, took everyone by surprise, including Chevrolet itself, so the GM brand decided to promote it to a stand-alone series only a year later.
However, the first-generation Impala remains a highly desirable car, especially in the world of collectors where wealthy people are willing to spend big bucks on an example in tip-top shape.
This 1958 Impala has recently made its way to Craigslist, and while the listing is without a doubt intriguing, it actually raises more questions than answers.
First and foremost, let’s state the obvious and tell you that the car doesn’t currently come in mint condition. The body seems solid though, while the paint looks faded on the front of the car – there’s a chance some panels have already been replaced, but we believe the doors and the rear still flex what could be the original paint.
The seller has shared only a couple of photos, so we can’t admire this classic Impala from more angles – just make sure you ask for more pictures or go check it out in person if you’re interested in a purchase.
The seller claims the car is still complete, but according to the title, it actually isn’t. The engine is no longer there, so at the end of the day, the Impala is actually a roller that needs either a correct powerplant to return to factory specifications or a custom upgrade to become a head-turning restomod.
At first glance, this Impala is a dreamy candidate for a full restoration, but without a doubt, more information is absolutely required before anyone can even think of committing to a purchase. The selling price is $8,500.
