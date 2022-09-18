Original 1965 Chevy Impala Sitting for 35 Years Needs Minor TLC, Runs, Drives, Survives

The ’65 Impala wasn’t only a fully-redesigned model, but also the vehicle that ended up becoming Chevy’s new superstar thanks to record sales. The GM brand shipped over 1 million units in a single year, with the Impala, therefore, becoming the first nameplate to go so high in the States after WWII.
And of course, the model year 1965 witnessed several notable changes to the lineup, including the addition of the Caprice, a four-door hardtop that was promoted to a standalone series in 1966.
Engine-wise, the Impala continued to use the same approach as in the previous years, so the car could be ordered with either six-cylinders or V8s. The base unit was the 230 (3.7-liter) developing 140 horsepower and powering the grocery-getting attitude of the Impala.
The first V8 customers could order was the famous 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower and fitted with a two-barrel carburetor. Next in line were the two versions of the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block and rated at 250 and 300 horsepower, respectively. Both came with four-barrel carburetors, but the 250-horsepower model used a Carter WCFB unit, whereas the more powerful sibling was upgraded to AFB.
New this year was the 396 (6.5-liter) supposed to replace the 409 (6.7-liter) big-block. Worth knowing, however, is that the swap took place in February, so a few Impalas still ended up being fitted with a 409 (it’s believed fewer than 3,000 such configurations got to see the daylight).
Now it’s time for living proof that the 1965 Impala was indeed a head-turning machine.
Seller pjgibbons22 says the car received a full checkup after it was pulled from storage, so the fuel tank was drained and flushed, a new carburetor was installed, and the braking system was replaced. So right now, the car drives and runs smoothly, though some additional fixes are still required, including new belts and hoses.
However, it doesn’t look like this Impala requires anything else than minor TLC to be ready for the road, but of course, interested customers should just go check it out in person to make sure everything is as good as advertised.
One thing that needs to be double-checked is the rust damage on the car. A photo showing the undersides suggests only a little work would be required here, but on the other hand, the trunk and the floors do need small occasional patching.
Everything is still original on this 1965 Impala, but the owner doesn’t say if the car is still complete or not. However, given the current condition of the vehicle, there’s a good chance it is, so don’t be too surprised if the 1965 Chevy Impala ends up selling for a small fortune.
And speaking of the selling price, the bidding is currently underway, with the top offer getting close to $9,000. However, the seller has also enabled a reserve, which means bidders must do way better to unlock it.
The car is currently located in West Chicago, Illinois for anyone who wants to see it in person.
And of course, the model year 1965 witnessed several notable changes to the lineup, including the addition of the Caprice, a four-door hardtop that was promoted to a standalone series in 1966.
Engine-wise, the Impala continued to use the same approach as in the previous years, so the car could be ordered with either six-cylinders or V8s. The base unit was the 230 (3.7-liter) developing 140 horsepower and powering the grocery-getting attitude of the Impala.
The first V8 customers could order was the famous 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower and fitted with a two-barrel carburetor. Next in line were the two versions of the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block and rated at 250 and 300 horsepower, respectively. Both came with four-barrel carburetors, but the 250-horsepower model used a Carter WCFB unit, whereas the more powerful sibling was upgraded to AFB.
New this year was the 396 (6.5-liter) supposed to replace the 409 (6.7-liter) big-block. Worth knowing, however, is that the swap took place in February, so a few Impalas still ended up being fitted with a 409 (it’s believed fewer than 3,000 such configurations got to see the daylight).
Now it’s time for living proof that the 1965 Impala was indeed a head-turning machine.
Seller pjgibbons22 says the car received a full checkup after it was pulled from storage, so the fuel tank was drained and flushed, a new carburetor was installed, and the braking system was replaced. So right now, the car drives and runs smoothly, though some additional fixes are still required, including new belts and hoses.
However, it doesn’t look like this Impala requires anything else than minor TLC to be ready for the road, but of course, interested customers should just go check it out in person to make sure everything is as good as advertised.
One thing that needs to be double-checked is the rust damage on the car. A photo showing the undersides suggests only a little work would be required here, but on the other hand, the trunk and the floors do need small occasional patching.
Everything is still original on this 1965 Impala, but the owner doesn’t say if the car is still complete or not. However, given the current condition of the vehicle, there’s a good chance it is, so don’t be too surprised if the 1965 Chevy Impala ends up selling for a small fortune.
And speaking of the selling price, the bidding is currently underway, with the top offer getting close to $9,000. However, the seller has also enabled a reserve, which means bidders must do way better to unlock it.
The car is currently located in West Chicago, Illinois for anyone who wants to see it in person.