Fourth-Generation Chevy Impala Was Fantastic, and This Barn Find Is Ready to Prove It

After peaking in 1965, the popularity of the Impala was slowly but surely declining towards the end of the decade, despite all the refinements that Chevrolet introduced for the lineup.
The company, however, decided to stick with an approach that worked like a charm before, so the Impala continued to be available with a wide range of engines, including both six-cylinder units and V8s.
The most common choice on a 1970 Impala was the 350 (5.7-liter) also available on other Chevy models. It produced 300 horsepower, so for many Impala customers, it checked all the right boxes, especially when the expectation was a silent boost of power whenever it was required.
The engine in this 1970 example, however, is as mysterious as possible, with the owner explaining on Craigslist that the car was recently discovered in a barn in Arizona. In theory, this should mean the metal comes in a fairly solid condition with no rust, but as usual, an in-person inspection is recommended to be sure this is right.
The engine has apparently been rebuilt already, but this happened prior to the car being moved to long-term storage. So right now, the car starts, runs, and stops on its own, so for what it’s worth, it shouldn’t be too hard to make it a daily driver.
On the other hand, there’s a chance that restoring it to factory specifications and bringing it back to its original glory days isn’t impossible either. All the big parts appear to be there, albeit it’s pretty clear the project is going to be challenging, to say the least.
Getting your hands on this Impala isn’t going to be cheap, as the owner isn’t willing to let the car go unless the buyer pays $7,500. The vehicle is located in Madison, Wisconsin if you want to see it live.
