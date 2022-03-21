2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Order Guide Reveals New Features

As we’re sitting here, waiting for pricing to be published on Wednesday, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has dropped the order guide for the 2023 Stingray. Listed by GM under regular production order code CFY, a plaque that reads “70th Anniversary” is first on the highlights list.
Including the aforementioned item, which is completely standard across the board, the attached .pdf lists a grand total of 21 additions. The list continues with the Stealth Interior Trim Package (BAZ) which brings dark-finish aluminum trim. It's optional on the 2LT and 3LT coupe and convertible.
Next up, we have chrome lug nuts and three 20-spoke wheel options: machined forged aluminum, Carbon Flash-painted forged aluminum, and Black forged aluminum. Chevrolet sweetens the deal with black tips for the NPP exhaust system, a set of 70th Anniversary-branded premium leather travel bags, and the 70th Anniversary Edition (regular production order code Y70) with two available stripe packages. More specifically, GM offers this variant with the Satin Black Metallic Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package (DTK) or Satin Matrix Gray Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package (DTF).
Last, but certainly not least, Stingray customers are presented with two new colors. White Pearl Metallic Tricoat and Carbon Flash Metallic enter the exterior color palette alongside unloved Caffeine Metallic, Arctic White, Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, Black, Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Accelerate Yellow Metallic, Torch Red, Rapid Blue, Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat, Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic, as well as Silver Flare Metallic.
Introduced on January 24th, the 70th Anniversary Edition pays tribute to eight generations of the Corvette in grand style. Offered in White Pearl Metallic Tricoat and Carbon Flash Metallic, these cars feature distinct wheel center caps for the dark-finish wheels with red striping. Additional content includes two-tone leather seats, red stitching and seatbelts, microfiber inserts, lots of special badging, a custom luggage set, a rear bumper protector/trunk cover, and an Edge Red-finished engine cover.
