2023 Corvette Pricing Revealed, Stingray 1LT Coupe Is $61,900

Optional 20-spoke wheel designs have been introduced as well, ranging from $995 for gloss black to $1,495 for satin black with a red stripe and $1,995 for the machined finish. What’s more, Tech Bronze wheels are coming to the Corvette Stingray as a dealer-installed accessory for MY23.Codenamed NPP, the performance-oriented exhaust system is available with black tips for $200. On the inside, the range-topping 3LT grade receives an interior color option dubbed Adrenaline Red Dipped. For $595, customers are offered Stealth Aluminum Interior Trim. A plaque that celebrates the Corvette’s 70th anniversary is standard across all grades.The 3LT also happens to be the only configuration of the Stingray entitled to receive the 70th Anniversary Edition, a special package that adds $5,995 to the tally. If you want go-faster stripes with it, make that another $995.Offered in Pearl White or Carbon Flash, the 70th Anniversary Edition flaunts dark-finish wheels featuring red stripes and commemorative caps. Two-tone leather seats, red stitching throughout, red brake calipers, and a red engine cover also need to be mentioned, along with a custom luggage set.As ever, the Stingray is powered by a small-block V8 with a displacement of 6.2 liters. It makes 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (631 Nm), but if you specify the NPP exhaust, Chevrolet advertises the free-breathing motor with 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm). A dual-clutch transaxle shared with the Maserati MC20 is featured, either with a mechanical limited-slip differential or an electronic limited-slip diff for the Z51 pack.The MSRP for the long-awaited Corvette Z06 still is a mystery at press time, albeit it’s certain that we’re dealing with a high-$80,000 starting price.