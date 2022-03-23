2023 Corvette Pricing Revealed, Stingray 1LT Coupe Is $61,900

Currently available from $60,900 before the $1,295 destination fee, the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray retails at $61,900 for the 2023 model year. The new price will go live in the U.S. tomorrow, March 24th.
Optional 20-spoke wheel designs have been introduced as well, ranging from $995 for gloss black to $1,495 for satin black with a red stripe and $1,995 for the machined finish. What’s more, Tech Bronze wheels are coming to the Corvette Stingray as a dealer-installed accessory for MY23.
Codenamed NPP, the performance-oriented exhaust system is available with black tips for $200. On the inside, the range-topping 3LT grade receives an interior color option dubbed Adrenaline Red Dipped. For $595, customers are offered Stealth Aluminum Interior Trim. A plaque that celebrates the Corvette’s 70th anniversary is standard across all grades.
The 3LT also happens to be the only configuration of the Stingray entitled to receive the 70th Anniversary Edition, a special package that adds $5,995 to the tally. If you want go-faster stripes with it, make that another $995.
Offered in Pearl White or Carbon Flash, the 70th Anniversary Edition flaunts dark-finish wheels featuring red stripes and commemorative caps. Two-tone leather seats, red stitching throughout, red brake calipers, and a red engine cover also need to be mentioned, along with a custom luggage set.
As ever, the Stingray is powered by a small-block V8 with a displacement of 6.2 liters. It makes 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (631 Nm), but if you specify the NPP exhaust, Chevrolet advertises the free-breathing motor with 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm). A dual-clutch transaxle shared with the Maserati MC20 is featured, either with a mechanical limited-slip differential or an electronic limited-slip diff for the Z51 pack.
The MSRP for the long-awaited Corvette Z06 still is a mystery at press time, albeit it’s certain that we’re dealing with a high-$80,000 starting price.
