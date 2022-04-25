Chevy Halts 2022 Corvette Production Again

Chevrolet started this week rather well by offering a glimpse of the Corvette E-Ray for 2024, but once again with a feeling, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit also has bad news. As the headline implies, Bowling Green is going offline for a week due to a shortage that wasn't detailed.
A temporary parts constraint will see Bowling Green take downtime from today, April 25th, on both the first and second work shifts. “Our supply chain, manufacturing, and engineering teams are working closely with suppliers to mitigate further impacts,” declared spokesman Dan Flores.
Speaking to The Detroit News, the GM representative also highlighted that production is expected to resume on May 2nd. This halt follows yet another week-long pause in March, also caused by an unspecified parts shortage.
Still available to configure on the Chevrolet website although every single unit has been spoken for in one way or another, the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette is priced at $60,900 excluding destination charge for the Stingray coupe.
The open-top sibling is $7,500 more expensive at press time. As ever, only three grades are offered: the base 1LT, the mid-range 2LT, and range-topping 3LT. Powered by a direct-injected small block with a displacement of 6.2 liters, the Stingray comes alive when optioned with the Z51 pack.
Priced at $6,345 regardless of trim level, the Z51 Performance Package bundles an electronic limited-slip differential instead of a mechanical unit, heavy-duty cooling, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber boots, a front splitter and rear spoiler, a more aggressive ratio for the rear axle, the regular production order code NPP sports exhaust system that unlocks a few more ponies and torque, better suspension, plus larger brakes from Brembo.
Everyone and their dog is looking forward to the 2023 model year, though. Expected to enter production on May 16th as opposed to the previous estimate of May 9th, the 2023 model year will welcome the all-new Z06 that features a wider body and a flat-plane crankshaft V8 derived from the C8.R endurance racecar. Although not as torquey as the LT2 in the Stingray, the LT6 is much obliged to produce 670 horsepower and rev to 8,600 rpm.
