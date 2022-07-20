2022 Chevrolet Corvette Production Stats: 25,831 Units Delivered

Hampered by a plethora of supply chain issues, the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette was produced in 25,831 copies. 52.1 percent of the grand total are coupes, with the convertible option accounting for 47.9 percent.
Torch Red was – as expected – the most popular color. The National Corvette Museum further understands that 4,147 units were finished like this, followed by 3,603 cars in Arctic White and 3,291 cars in Hypersonic Gray. Silver Flare (922) and Caffeine (385) were the least popular colors.
NCM says that 68.6 percent of the aforementioned population was optioned with the Z51 Performance Package, which retails at $7,495 for the 2023 model year. This package bundles performance-oriented brakes, better suspension, the NPP exhaust system, a more aggressive rear-axle ratio that favors acceleration to the detriment of top speed, a specific front splitter and rear spoiler, heavy-duty cooling, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S run-flat rubber boots that measure 245/35 by 19 inches fore and 305/30 by 20 inches aft.
The front lift, which bears regular production order code E60, was chosen on 58.8 percent of cars. The NPP exhaust system, which unlocks five more horsepower and pound-feet of torque from the 6.2-liter LT2 small-block V8, accounted for 86.9 percent. When it comes to stripe options, Carbon Flash was the most popular of the lot, specified on 1,542 examples of the breed.
In terms of regional deliveries, the United States received 23,503 vehicles. Canada ranked second with 1,014 units, followed by Europe with 693 units. Of the 25,831 cars produced for the 2022 model year, 442 were finished in RHD, of which 212 units were shipped to Australia and New Zealand.
Regular production order code R8C stands for museum delivery. Priced at $995, this option was picked by 1,146 customers according to the National Corvette Museum. The complete production stats are featured below.
