2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Drag Races C8 Corvette Stingray, No Spoilers Necessary

The must-have truck of 2022 for many people in the United States is the Lightning rather than the upcoming Raptor R. Ford’s all-electric pickup comes with two motors and a large cab, but if you’re not getting the Platinum trim, you also have to spend extra for the bigger battery.
Customers who don’t get the long-range battery have to make do with 230 miles (370 kilometers) on a charge rather than 300 to 320 miles (483 to 515 kilometers). The Lightning in the featured clip is a Lariat with the standard pack, which is less powerful than but similarly torquey to the larger pack.
Listed with a curb weight of 6,015 pounds (2,728 kilograms) as per the 7:40 mark of the video, the Lariat is actually a bit heavier. Capable of 452 horsepower and 775 pound-feet (1,050 Nm) of near-instant torque, this zero-emission truck should be more than capable in a straight line. Although it’s not going to wow anyone on the drag strip, the way it accelerates would make owners of the previous-generation Lightning blush with admiration.
In the blue corner, Michael of Brink of Speed is much obliged to detail his Captain America-themed C8. The only performance modification is the cat-back exhaust, which helps the small-block V8 sing the song of its people louder and prouder. Fully stock, the Stingray with the Z51 Performance Package is rated at 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm). As for the curb weight, it’s approximately 3,647 pounds (1,654 kilos) with all fluids.
The C8 further boasts a weight distribution of nearly 40 percent up front and 60 percent out back. In other words, standing acceleration starts to favor the ‘Vette because most of the weight hangs over the rear axle, minimizing wheel spin. The fast-shifting transaxle and clever launch control further add to the sportiness of the mid-engined challenger, but is it really quicker than a Lightning in a straight line? Well, you’ll have to press play to find out…
