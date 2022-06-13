2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray MSRP Bumped Up $2,300

Prospective customers of the C8 will soon be presented with bad news. An official notice from General Motors, effective today, will see a $2,300 bump in retail price for Stingrays “produced on or after June 13th.”
Shared by Gearhead_SS of the Mid-Engine Corvette Forum, the official notice further states that “select options will also be revised.” Dealership invoices will increase accordingly, yet discounts will remain unchanged.
The good news? “Retail sold order price protection eligibility dates are dictated by the customer and dealer order dates.” The customer order date must be prior to June 13th, and the GM systems order date must be “no more than one workday after the date of the price increase.” Current order holders don’t have to worry about it. Order status 3000 order holders, most likely.
As a brief refresher, 3000 means that it’s accepted by production control. 2000 means that it’s accepted by GM, and 1100 is a preliminary order.
In terms of pricing, the 1LT coupe is listed at $65,595, including the $1,395 destination charge. Not by the build-your-own tool but by the official notice. The configurator may be changed to the new pricing tomorrow.
The 2LT is available for $72,895 before options, and $77,545 is the sticker price of the 3LT. Opting for the convertible translates to $73,095 for the 1LT, $7,500 more than the coupe. The open-top Stingray 2LT and Stingray 3LT are $79,895 and $84,545. In terms of extras treated to price increases, the E60 front lift, and AH2 GT2 bucket seats open the list at $2,595 and $1,695.
C8s have gotten really expensive, that’s for sure! The personalized interior plaque with the owner’s name and chassis number is $295, the D30 color combination override is $695, and the orange seat belts now cost $495.
Tension Blue, yellow, and tan seat belts carry the same price. Two-tone seats now cost $595, sueded microfiber on the steering wheel is $695, and the red or yellow custom leather stitching is listed at $495. The custom trim and seat combo override will set you back $695, painted brake calipers now cost $695, black exhaust tips are $395, chrome exterior badges retail at $295, and the Carbon Flash-painted exterior mirrors are now listed at $195.
“It came straight to my dealership email, and verified by pulling up the GM pricing schedule, so it’s definitely legit,” states the forum member.
Unfortunately, the MSRP for the Z06 still is nowhere to be seen.
