C8 Corvette DCT Filter Life Added to the Maintenance Tab of the 2023 Model

A handful of C8 owners have taken to the forums, complaining about the poor state of the DCT filter after not that many miles of driving. The Corvette’s manual states that a replacement filter is due at 7,500 miles (12,070 kilometers), then again at 22,500 miles (36,210 kilometers).
Given how laborious the replacement is, Chevrolet has finally added an entry to the oil and fluid life menu under the maintenance tab of the 2023 model year Corvette. Owners are now informed of the filter’s life in percentage points, just like the engine oil (0W-40) and gearbox fluid (ACDelco FFL-4).
According to page 94 of the owner’s manual, the digital instrument cluster tells you “replace transmission filter soon” when the filter is ready to give up the ghost. Each change of the transmission filter requires the system to be reset. Page 174 further states that “transmission fluid and the external canister filter should be changed after every 24 hours of track use.” In the case of the Stingray, it’s also worthy of mentioning that two additional liters of transmission fluid have to be added before track use. The Z06, which utilizes a slightly different transaxle, doesn’t require any additional fluid.
In related news, Chevrolet still hasn’t mentioned a word regarding Z06 pricing. The flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined performance variant should have received a manufacturer suggested retail price last week, but as it’s often the case with extremely hyped cars, the rumor turned out to be false.
Customers who prefer the narrower and simpler Stingray have been presented with a $2,300 bump a few days ago. The 1LT coupe now costs $65,595 including the $1,395 destination charge, which is a tremendous difference over the $59,995 starting price of the 1Lt coupe for MY 2020.
Chevrolet has also hiked up the pricing of some options, including the E60 front lift (now $2,595) and painted brake calipers (now $695). Other honorable mentions include $495 for the colored seat belts, $695 for sueded microfiber on the steering wheel, and $1,695 for the 2LT’s GT2 buckets.
According to page 94 of the owner’s manual, the digital instrument cluster tells you “replace transmission filter soon” when the filter is ready to give up the ghost. Each change of the transmission filter requires the system to be reset. Page 174 further states that “transmission fluid and the external canister filter should be changed after every 24 hours of track use.” In the case of the Stingray, it’s also worthy of mentioning that two additional liters of transmission fluid have to be added before track use. The Z06, which utilizes a slightly different transaxle, doesn’t require any additional fluid.
In related news, Chevrolet still hasn’t mentioned a word regarding Z06 pricing. The flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined performance variant should have received a manufacturer suggested retail price last week, but as it’s often the case with extremely hyped cars, the rumor turned out to be false.
Customers who prefer the narrower and simpler Stingray have been presented with a $2,300 bump a few days ago. The 1LT coupe now costs $65,595 including the $1,395 destination charge, which is a tremendous difference over the $59,995 starting price of the 1Lt coupe for MY 2020.
Chevrolet has also hiked up the pricing of some options, including the E60 front lift (now $2,595) and painted brake calipers (now $695). Other honorable mentions include $495 for the colored seat belts, $695 for sueded microfiber on the steering wheel, and $1,695 for the 2LT’s GT2 buckets.