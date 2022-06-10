C8 Corvette Stingray Centrally-Mounted Exhaust System Looks Fab, Isn’t Exactly Cheap

As you’re well aware, the only C8 with a center-mounted exhaust is the Z06 for the U.S. market and Middle Eastern markets. Export models feature corner-mounted tips due to packaging reasons, namely two gasoline particulate filters that cut back that yucky particulate matter.
The Stingray, which uses a small-block V8 rather than a flat-plane crankshaft and double overhead camshafts per cylinder bank, comes exclusively with corner-located outlets. The aftermarket is much obliged to sell you center-mounted exhausts for a princely sum of money, starting with the Aerolarri center-exit system that we’ve covered in a previous article.
Priced at $2,988 excluding options, the Aerolarri exhaust system can be specified with various tip finishes for $499. Carbon-fiber exhaust tips are going for $999. The final option comes in the form of $480 race mufflers.
Customers in the European Union and the UK are presented with a different center-tipped exhaust, coming courtesy of NAP Sportauspuff. Priced at 7,695 euros or $8,100 at current exchange rates, the pictured exhaust may seem a bit pricey. The Nordhorn-based company further sweetens the deal with two finishes for the rear valance panel, black ceramic coating for the mufflers, and polished stainless steel or black ceramic-coated finishers.
The NAP Sportauspuff exhaust system is made from stainless steel of the V2A variety, which is similar to T304 because they feature similar amounts of chromium and nickel. Two electronically-controlled exhaust valves also need to be noted, which open and close in mere milliseconds.
Potential customers are further presented with EC and ABE approval, meaning that NAP’s center-mounted system is 100% legal in the EU.
On that note, customers in the European Union don’t have it as easy as American customers because of the aforementioned gasoline particulate filters. More specifically, those GPFs choke the small-block V8 of the Stingray to 475 horsepower and 452 pound-feet (613 Nm) of torque. Back home in the United States, the Stingray makes 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (631 Nm) with the standard exhaust supplied by Tenneco. The optional sports exhaust adds five more ponies and five more pound-feet.
