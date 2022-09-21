2023 Dodge Challenger “Black Ghost” Packs 807-HP Supercharged V8 Muscle

The sixth of seven “Last Call” models, Black Ghost, is a 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody that pays tribute to the 1970 Dodge Challenger RT/SE of Godfrey Qualls. Nicknamed Black Ghost, the original ruled Woodward Avenue in the 1970s to the tune of a 426 Hemi V8 mill. The vintage muscle car remains in the Qualls family to this day.
“There are so many legendary muscle cars in Dodge brand history, it was hard to choose the seven vehicles we wanted to pay homage to with our Last Call lineup,” said Dodge big kahuna Tim Kuniskis. “The Black Ghost was an easy pick. The new Dodge Challenger Black Ghost is the prelude to what we’re going to unveil with our seventh and final special-edition model.”
As the name implies, the street-and-strip machine is painted black for that ominous look that fits the Challenger perfectly. The gator skin-inspired roof vinyl graphics truly stand out, for better or worse, depending on your taste in muscle cars. Bright exterior badging, a bright fuel filler door, black-finished brake calipers from Brembo, Satin Carbon Warp Speed 20- by 11-inch wheels, and white rear fender graphics only add to the visual drama.
Equipped with a 3.09:1 rear axle ratio, the Black Ghost is limited to 300 units. Exclusively offered in Pitch Black, the special edition further captures one’s attention with black-finished Mopar hood pins, a badge on the instrument panel, Alcantara and Laguna leather seats and door bolsters, Alcantara and the SRT logo in red on the steering wheel, genuine carbon fiber for the vent bezels, and Dynamica suede headliner for good measure.
Although it’s based on the 797-horsepower Hellcat Redeye with the widebody option, the Black Ghost’s 807-horsepower V8 is actually shared with the Super Stock and Jailbreak. Pricing for the Black Ghost isn’t available, and Dodge still hasn’t updated its online configurator to the 2023 model year. For future reference, the Super Stock and Jailbreak retail at $88,745 and $86,835, excluding destination freight charge, and gas-guzzler tax.
