2023 Dodge Challenger “Black Ghost” Packs 807-HP Supercharged V8 Muscle

More on this:

1 Someone Found a 1973 Charger in a Shed, Looking Mysterious in Potato Photos

2 Rough 1970 Dodge Charger Smiles Knowing There’s Life After Plum Crazy Rust

3 Ford Surprised Everyone With Dark Horse Mustangs, Should Stingrays Start to Worry?

4 392 HEMI Charger Winched by a 12V Electric Motor in an Engineering Project Test

5 Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Lowers Its Roof, Do You Like It Better as a Convertible?