Sixth Gen Mitsubishi L200/Triton May Be Japanese Maker's Last Survival Effort

Right now, Mitsubishi feels like a goner. Everywhere you look, there’s shame and desolation. Alas, there is always a glimmer of hope – even if only virtually.
In the United States, it can only rely on the Outlander SUV as the iconic Eclipse series has also morphed into a crossover – and it is not exceedingly popular. Over across the Atlantic Ocean, the Europeans are wondering why on Earth would anyone buy a Renault Captur with the ASX badge. And everyone around the world is craving for a Lancer Evolution revival that might never happen.
Luckily, there is (possibly) one last chance of redemption – as a bunch of new Mitsubishi pickup truck prototypes was spied while undergoing research and development prototype trials in the United States. Naturally, that made everyone wonder about what the L200 and Triton heck is going on, as the compact pickup truck is not available in North America, irrespective of the used nameplate.
Of course, the most recent batch of spy photographers (although they do not look to be the same) also gave virtual automotive artists some innovative ideas about the potential, unofficial look of the sixth-generation pickup truck that is still popular in certain regions of the world. So, here is Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who probably thinks now is the right CGI time to give Mitsubishi one last CGI chance of redemption.
Looking ready to informally try and save Mitsubishi from oblivion, the upcoming L200/Triton iteration has a brawny yet quirky styling. Some might say it feels like it was designed by a child. But others perhaps will understand that Mitsubishi maybe has just one final shot at survival – and they need to stand out in a crowd, even if only for the quirkiest design reasons, at first. So, does it get a CGI hall pass, or not?
