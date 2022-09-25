Lowered, Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan on 24s Has a Dark Emerald Novitec Overdose

The Italian thoroughbred takes the automotive kingdom’s aggressive, super-SUV high-performance territory, while the British blueblood wants nothing but the ritzy, comfy full-size suicide-door domains. But enough symbolism because we should just treat them for what they are: the crown jewels of the four-wheeled industry.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, there is a great fairytale-like case in point to be told from the Rolls-Royce Cullinan perspective. The story starts with Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels, a company that has a simple motto: “disrupting the established order.” But they certainly went above and beyond for this one, with more than a little help from Wheels Boutique.
The latter neighbor, self-described as the “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” has prepared a Rolls-Royce Cullinan that will drop virtual social media jaws a little bit later than expected. This is because people first must pause, gasp for air, and let the reality of this build project sink in. Then, they can also think of the upcoming aftermarket wars that will kick off into high-riding gear once the V12-powered, coach door-equipped Ferrari Purosangue also starts its first posh deliveries.
As for details, there are much fewer than we would like to have. For example, although the Spirit of Ecstasy is just as black as those humongous 24-inch aftermarket ANRKY wheels (but let us get back to them in a moment or two), and there are other matching details, such as the gloss black radiator grille, there is no way of being sure if this stately SUV is a Black Badge or not, as the owner chose to keep the chromed RR emblems in place.
ANRKY Wheels, which almost look puny when compared to the full-size demeanor of this Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, which was apparently sourced from Chicago Motor Cars before undergoing the refitment and modification process over at Wheels Boutique.
Then, it is also time to address the ‘bigger’ mammoth in the china shop. In turn, that would be the Novitec Group’s take on the lowered widebody attire arriving courtesy of its Spofec subsidiary in Overdose form. Boy, if this aggressive makeover that almost cuts into the super-SUV Lambo Urus territory fails to catch someone’s attention, I would say they are completely immune to the Cullinan’s rowdy yet elegant charm. Or hate the idea of ultra-luxury SUVs so much they will be immovable. Either way works for me, frankly.
Anyway, we have talked about China and shops a lot, but truth be told we should be referencing Colombia instead. This is because the South American country has been the top provider of finest quality dark green emeralds for years. Alas, they probably had no influence over the body color of this Rolls-Royce and instead, the Cullinan was subtly dressed in Dark Emerald attire because it is a truly rare (sparkling) commission – and these unique ideas are increasingly hard to find these days.
Overall, this custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan does not disappoint, as it features just the right amount of subtlety thanks to the rich, deep color choice as well as a few outrageous ‘details’ (the black, contrasting wheels and widebody aero treatment) to attract everyone’s attention. Then, in the end, you would also be surprised by how simple the interior presents itself. Everywhere, there is a classic white and black atmosphere acting as a true statement of taste and refinement!
