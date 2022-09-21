Widebody Lambo Urus on 24s Supports the Cause of ‘Brushed on Red, It's a Trend’

Soon, V12-powered ultra-luxury SUVs will have traditional crimson attire by way of red Ferrari Purosangue builds. But until that happens, there is still time to think differently about ‘brushed on red, it’s a trend.’
Frankly, Lamborghini’s Urus has had a few good years all for itself to act like the only super-SUV in town. Even after the higher-powered menaces surfaced, such as the Aston Martin DBX707, it remained a darling of those seeking to stand out in a crowd. Alas, those are usually interested in stuff like murdered-out and full metal yellow jacket rather than crimson attire.
But, sometimes, it is best to carve your path, no matter if onlookers will think you are trying to copy or infuriate the Prancing Horse’s Tifosi cult following. And there is no need to take our word for granted because we have a prime example from the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik.
Their latest case of aftermarket ‘illness’ is an Italian super-SUV acting all widebody about its modified goodies. We do not have a lot of information regarding the exact personalization changes, but we do know this 641-horsepower Urus (not a newer 657-hp Performante, as those are not yet available for sale) rides posh yet lower on 24-inch AL13 R90 three-piece wheels featuring a “gloss brushed everything” finish.
That one was probably chosen to properly contrast the ride’s aggressive widebody demeanor that was prepared courtesy of a Novitec aerodynamic kit, according to the Orange County, California-based “aftermarket automotive tastemakers” from Boden AutoHaus. And it looks spicy indeed – at least from the outside, as we did not also catch a glimpse of the thoroughbred’s interior, unfortunately. Better luck next time, maybe.
But, sometimes, it is best to carve your path, no matter if onlookers will think you are trying to copy or infuriate the Prancing Horse’s Tifosi cult following. And there is no need to take our word for granted because we have a prime example from the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik.
Their latest case of aftermarket ‘illness’ is an Italian super-SUV acting all widebody about its modified goodies. We do not have a lot of information regarding the exact personalization changes, but we do know this 641-horsepower Urus (not a newer 657-hp Performante, as those are not yet available for sale) rides posh yet lower on 24-inch AL13 R90 three-piece wheels featuring a “gloss brushed everything” finish.
That one was probably chosen to properly contrast the ride’s aggressive widebody demeanor that was prepared courtesy of a Novitec aerodynamic kit, according to the Orange County, California-based “aftermarket automotive tastemakers” from Boden AutoHaus. And it looks spicy indeed – at least from the outside, as we did not also catch a glimpse of the thoroughbred’s interior, unfortunately. Better luck next time, maybe.