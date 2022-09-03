Rolls-Royce Cullinan Looks Like a Family-Friendly Land Yacht, Will Cost You TWO Phantoms

Name it, and chances are someone put it to such a test, hence the multitude of drag races, and off-roading challenges that it has been subjected to over the years. Tuners have had their way with it too, and certain owners have turned theirs into all sorts of ridiculous or cool rides.
And since we’ve mentioned tuners, we might as well tell you that the pictured example came from Novitec, and it is one of many to bear their signature. You don’t have to be a connoisseur to tell that it is more special than the run-of-the-mill units, if you can call something that starts at over $350,000 ‘common’ that is, with the two-tone paint finish that combines Ice White Metallic on the upper parts, and Salamanca Blue on the lower parts of the body.
came from Novitec too, and they also signed the ‘Overdose’ wide body kit, comprising the front bumper extensions, fender flares, and more pronounced side skirts. The rear bumper add-ons, diffuser, and tailgate-mounted spoiler came from the same company too. A new exhaust system with active flaps, and lowering module, which brings the entire car by around 40 mm (1.6 in) closer to the ground, round off the changes on the outside.
A luxury-festooned extravaganza, the cabin mixes blue and gray on the seats, center console, and door cards. The starlight headliner is included too, next to a whole bunch of optional extras, such as the night vision with pedestrian recognition, head-up display, premium sound system, surround view, integrated universal remote control, heated and ventilated seats with massage function up front, TV tuner, digital radio, smartphone integration, Wi-Fi hotspot, and many others, further justifying the crazy asking price.
More on the finances in just a few moments, as before that, we have to tell you that Novitec didn’t draw the line at the aforementioned modifications. As a matter of fact, they have also made the engine punchier, claiming that it now has a supercar-rivaling 707 ps (697 hp / 520 kW) at 5,400 rpm, and 1,060 Nm (782 lb-ft) of torque available at just 1,800 rpm.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan has 570 ps (562 hp / 419 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque on tap. It is never polite to ask a Rolls-Royce how quick it is to 100 kph (62 mph) from rest, but the twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine allows it to hit the mark in just under 6 seconds. Top speed is electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph).
Now, the ‘if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it’ saying does apply to this tuned Cullinan, because it costs as much as a nice home in most parts of the western world. We could also tell you that it is offered for the equivalent of almost two brand-new Phantom luxury sedans, with the Hollmann ad revealing an asking price of €797,895, including tax.
That equals to a little over $800,000 at the current exchange rates, and we could think of a few rides that we’d rather have for that kind of money instead of blowing the entire sum on this tuned Cullinan. But would you get it if you had that kind of cash lying around?
