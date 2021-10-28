Novitec Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is Annoyingly Smooth Even With 675 HP

Land Rover may have invented the luxury SUV segment, but they no longer hold the top spot, even with the brand new Range Rover that premiered earlier this week.
In the meantime, the big boys have entered the arena with models such as the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and it’s these that have become the favorite rides of the world’s rich and famous. Well, these and the Lamborghini Urus, but that’s pretty much a high-riding supercar, despite sharing its nuts and bolts with the VW Group’s big SUVs, including the Bentayga.
Now, back to the Cullinan, because it was recently subjected to a short drive. However, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill Rolls-Royce (that sounds weird, doesn’t it?), but one that bears Novitec’s signature. The tuner has given it a few aerodynamic enhancements, such as the wide body treatment, new bumpers, and a rear spoiler, and while we’re not big fans of the design, as the stock one looks miles better in this writer’s opinion, we cannot ignore the technical mods.
That’s right, besides being flashier than usual, this Cullinan boasts more oomph, achieved with an ECU tune and an aftermarket exhaust system. According to Novitec, the twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine is now good for 675 hp (685 ps / 504 kW) at 5,400 rpm and 745 lb-ft (1,010 Nm) of torque available from 1,800 rpm. Despite tipping the scales at around 6,000 lbs (~2.7 tons), it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds, a few tenths of a second quicker than the stock one, which has 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). At 155 mph (250 kph), top speed has remained identical.
So, how does the world look like through the windscreen of a tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan? Exactly how you’d expect it to look, which is calm and rather quiet for such a beast. But hey, it is a Rolls, and whatever you do to it (well, almost), it will remain one of the comfiest vehicles that money can buy.
