Lowered, Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan Gets an Overdose of Chrome and White

Rolls-Royce has already presented the Phantom Series II a good few months ago, yet there is no sign of a Cullinan Series II, even though both were introduced relatively close to each other. Meanwhile, Lamborghini is not sitting idle and waiting for Ferrari to kick off the super-SUV V12 wars with the upcoming Purosangue.
Instead, they struck a decisive Urus Performante blow, complete with a Pikes Peak record and new rally mode for dirt tracks in tow. It looks sportier and angrier, too, mostly because it is. So, the Italian engineers dropped some pounds off their high-riding thoroughbred while the rumbling V8 now boasts 657 horsepower instead of the regular version’s 641 horsepower.
But that does not mean Rolls-Royce fans have no rod in the pickle for the current state of OEM affairs. Naturally, they can always resort to the vast realm of the aftermarket world. There, all sorts of goodies await, but mostly the consensus is that one needs to be at least slammed, and then also widebody to stand out in these posh, affluent crowds.
No worries, one can always make a splash, though not necessarily for all the right reasons. For example, many Cullinan owners – just like passionate Mercedes limo buyers – love to hide some of the humongous SUV’s design flaws under the cover of darkness, making it so all-black that one can only shout murdered-out when seeing these transformations. Alas, that is not always the case, especially if the purchase is not of the Black Badge variety.
There is no need to take our word for granted. Here is a recently lowered, widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan that was all dressed up in white and chrome when it left Chicago Motor Cars, the West Chicago & Naperville, Illinois luxury and high-end automobile dealership. Then, it also visited the good folks over at Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique before (or, maybe, after) it got dressed in Novitec’s Overdose widebody aerodynamic kit to also taste a bit of a lowered aftermarket wheels’ stance.
Once there, the self-described “largest dealer for world's top brands” took an ANRKY Wheels swing at the ultra-luxury full-size crossover SUV and helped it stand out with even more chrome flashing from the polished RF282 aftermarket wheels. We have no idea if these are all the modifications bestowed upon the White and chrome over white (interior) Cullinan, as the aftermarket outlet does not offer additional details.
And while this may or may not be your cup of tea because of the aggressive Novitec Group Overdose widebody kit or the polished, chromed ANRKY Wheels, remember that it’s not even on par with the outrageousness level exhibited by other widebody kits from Germany. Again, no need to trust us without evidence. So, there’s a second, lowered Cullinan embedded below – a Black Badge, this time around – of the widebody Keyvany Hayula variety.
Just look at the stacked front end or the much larger wire-style aftermarket wheels and note how subtle orange is the new black – at least on the badges, brake calipers, and the pinstripe. Now, of course, some might eagerly want to see the whole carbon fiber aero kit shebang – including from the rear. But maybe it is best to just focus on the front, which is also where the 750-horsepower, tuned V12 engine resides!
