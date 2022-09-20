Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan Drops the Murdered-Out Attitude for Polished 26s

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is not the only ultra-luxury crossover SUV with coach doors anymore since the introduction of the first-ever Ferrari Purosangue. But it is still the unique purveyor of Black Badge awesomeness.
Both the Lambo Urus super-SUV and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (to name just a couple of the top ultra-luxury SUV choices) have the distinct advantage of already being on the market, compared to the new Ferrari four-door high-rider. But that also means some folks are already bored with them.
Alas, there is always an easy solution to keep them fresh – ask the aftermarket realm for a helping hand. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, there is a good case in point to be made here courtesy of the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, who have uncovered a Black Badge treat coming from MC Customs.
The Miami, Florida-based automotive, aircraft, and boat shop that deals with extensive customization projects were subtle yet posh with this Rolls-Royce Cullinan. As such, the Black Badge takes pride in its nameplate, as everything on the body is dark as night, from badges to the body and the greenhouse. Still, the owner probably decided to play hookey with the murdered-out niche, as the behemoth narrowly escaped this characterization.
And it is all thanks to the 26-inch aftermarket wheels treatment. To be more precise, this fine Rolls-Royce now rides lower on a forged monoblock AGL77 set featuring a polished top face and brushed windows finish. Neat, right? Especially considering what sits under the dark and menacing hood: a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 that is good for 563 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, which is more than enough keep the baller stance even at up to a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
