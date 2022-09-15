Black Badge Rolls-Royce Ghost Rides Subtle Yet Posh on 24s, Has a Teal Secret

With Ferrari now ready to jeopardize the unofficial seal of Cullinan kingship over the ultra-luxury SUV segment, perhaps it was high time we got back into a more traditional Rolls-Royce mood.
The Prancing Horse just unleashed the first images and juicy technical details upon the world and already we hear rumors the Italian company might be forced to close the ordering books due to astonishing interest for its all-new Purosangue crossover super-SUV. And that can only spell trouble for both Cullinan and Lambo Urus when it is time for deliveries to commence.
Until now, the stratospheric SUV race was easy to grasp – you wanted ultra-luxury and comfort, then a Cullinan was the right suicide-door model. Or, if you wanted sportiness in a nimbler package, then you had to downgrade to a twin-turbo V8 and go your merry Lambo Urus way, now with the option for a Performante twist.
But since the Ferrari Purosangue (finally) looms on the horizon, drastic measures need to be taken to stand out in the proper crowds. For some, the future is now, and they already settled on a traditional Rolls-Royce Ghost apparition, complete with a few aftermarket goodies to get the blue blood flowing. Or should we say blue-green, when minding the subtle details?
Anyway, the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik consider this the “epitome of pure elegance.” It is a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge completely dressed in black, save for the fashionable Y-spoke 24-inch R100 aftermarket wheels and a couple of subtle details. No one told us their exact color, though – it may be teal, but it could be cerulean, Munsell (5BG), or Bondi Blue, just as well.
But it sure looks posh on the coachline, as well as behind those AL13s when properly shining on the massive brake calipers. As for the interior, hopefully, there is a bit of color pop in there, also!
