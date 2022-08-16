autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Sea Month
Car video reviews:
 

Rolls-Royce Phantom Rides Classy on Big Wire-Wheel Monoblock Forged AGL45s

Home > News > Custom Cars
16 Aug 2022, 13:08 UTC ·
Right now, if you want the pinnacle of ultra-luxury or super SUVs, there are just a few cool options – including the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lambo Urus. But what if you really want to stand out in the aftermarket crowd?
Rolls-Royce Phantom on monoblock forged AGL45 by MC Customs Miami 13 photos
Rolls-Royce Phantom on monoblock forged AGL45 by MC Customs MiamiRolls-Royce Phantom on monoblock forged AGL45 by MC Customs MiamiRolls-Royce Phantom on monoblock forged AGL45 by MC Customs MiamiRolls-Royce Phantom on monoblock forged AGL45 by MC Customs MiamiRolls-Royce Phantom on monoblock forged AGL45 by MC Customs MiamiRolls-Royce Phantom on monoblock forged AGL45 by MC Customs MiamiRolls-Royce Phantom on monoblock forged AGL45 by MC Customs MiamiRolls-Royce Phantom on monoblock forged AGL45 by MC Customs MiamiRolls-Royce Phantom on monoblock forged AGL45 by MC Customs MiamiRolls-Royce Phantom on monoblock forged AGL45 by MC Customs MiamiRolls-Royce Phantom on monoblock forged AGL45 by MC Customs MiamiRolls-Royce Phantom on monoblock forged AGL45 by MC Customs Miami
Then we suggest ditching the crossover SUV establishment altogether – never mind the potentially cool Range Rovers, G 63s, or the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue. And we also advise not falling prey to the two-tone or colorful palette trend either, irrespective of the Maybach or Escalade looks. Instead, let us get back to the apparently subtle basics.

So, here is a traditional Rolls-Royce Phantom build that wants nothing to do with all the murdered-out Black Badge commotion. Instead, it resides pristine and white-only accompanied by lots of chrome – just like it did for decades prior via countless other iterations. Only its owner also wanted to be a little modern, so an aftermarket shop called MC Customs from Miami, Florida quickly obliged.

They did not taint the legendary Phantom presence with outrageous ideas, though. Instead, they opted for just the right amount of customization to attract the attention of the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury. And they quickly gave a swift explanation about what exactly is amiss here.

That would be the AGLuxury AGL45 monoblock forged multi-spoke wire-wheel treatment, with the brushed polished finish matching like an aftermarket personalization charm with the overall classy white and chrome atmosphere. Now that’s a Phantom that effortlessly stands out in any ultra-luxury suicide door limousine crowd. And does that without even trying – perhaps due to everyone being fascinated by the eternal little gizmo of the floating Rolls-Royce cap variety (dedicated video embedded below)!










Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Rolls-Royce Phantom AGL45 Rolls-Royce Phantom Ultra-luxury limousine custom aftermarket wheels AGL45 monoblock forged MC Customs Miami AG Luxury
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories