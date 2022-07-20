autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 

Clean Rolls-Royce Ghost Rides Lowered on RDB Wheels, Some Might Feel a Tad Blue

Home > News > Custom Cars
20 Jul 2022, 11:46 UTC ·
Just in case one did not know this trivia bit about Rolls-Royce, the company recently celebrated at the 2022 Rolls-Royce Owners Club Meet in San Diego no less than 114 years of existence for the Ghost nameplate.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LA 16 photos
Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LARolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge on RDB Wheels by RDB LA
The meet was a stylish one between old and new Ghosts and some might easily feel that was a welcomed departure from the current days of only seeing Cullinans flaunted everywhere. Even across the aftermarket realm, people might enjoy a quick break from all the ultra-luxury SUV hype currently engulfing the posh parts of the world.

So, the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have another YouTube vlog episode out and about. Thus, perhaps it is the right time to dive in and take a deeper look at this featured Ghost. And yes, we know that we previously ignored it due to a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 showcasing its sporty AMG-inspired carbon fiber body kit while riding lowered on brand-new, contrasting RDB Wheels.

But it was all a ruse – we knew that sooner, rather than later, the Rolls-Royce Ghost would get its chance to shine under the social media spotlight. And, here it is, all Ghost-related content is now neatly embedded below for your (sometimes guilty) viewing pleasure. As always, the vlog episode is just part of the build story (with the Ghost featured at the 5:16 mark), while the Instagram posts give a more personal look at the custom goodies.

Those include a clean gray specification for the Black Badge Ghost that also adopts a few contrasting bits and pieces (such as all the trim details and badges, plus the Spirit of Ecstasy) to better match up with the humongous RDB wire-spoke wheels. Interestingly, the client chose an odd exterior/interior combination – thus some fans might be saddened to hear the cockpit is feeling quite blue and black. Alas, as always, beauty is only in the eyes of the beholder!

Video thumbnail





Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Rolls-Royce Ghost black badge lowered aftermarket wheels Custom ultra-luxury sedan RDB Wheels RDB LA Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge RDB
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories