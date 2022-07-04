This Is the “Timeless Addition” to Moe Shalizi's Fleet, a 1995 Porsche 911 RWB

The Shalizi Group’s founder Moe Shalizi is on his way to creating one of the most diverse car collections out there. And he’s been adding new vehicles almost monthly, with the latest “timeless addition” being a 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RWB.
A regular customer of the RDB LA car shop, Moe Shalizi, who is also Marshmello’s manager, sent yet another car there: a 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera from the 993 generation, heavily modified by Rauh-Welt Begriff (RWB), a famous Japanese Porsche tuner..
Shalizi introduced the car on social media with several shots, captioning it: “Timeless addition.” It has been repainted in Porsche Grey Black (7A1), and features aftermarket bumper covers, rocker extensions, canards, enlarged fender flares, a GT2-style decklid, and a massive rear wing that come together to create a unique and imposing look. The interior features black-upholstered Recaro seats. When it comes to power, it comes from a 3.6-liter flat-six engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The supercar sits on black 18″ Rotiform modular wheels, paired with 265/35 front and 335/30 rear Michelin Pilot Sport 2 tires.
The vehicle also shows up in the latest episode of RDB LA’s YouTube channel, where we get to see more of it when they take it out for a test drive. Vik from the dealership clarified that the Porsche is not one of their builds and that it came from the East Coast. He also noted that there was something wrong with the suspension, and they had to fix that. They also wanted to make the seats adjustable and do some other modifications, including a short shifter and an exhaust.
Shalizi bought this one without seeing it first, just like he did with his Nissan GT-R Alpha 16, which he also sent directly to RDB LA. He got it in an auction at Bring a Trailer for $216,000 on June 15, 2022.
Not long ago, he announced he will be parting ways with his 2021 McLaren 765LT and his recently purchased Grabber Blue Superlite SL-C. Besides these vehicles, Shalizi’s garage also hosts a 1998 Toyota Supra, and a couple of custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaros. Besides these, he also has a mean-looking, custom Ferrari SF90 Stradale and a RAM 1500 TRX. Plus, he promised that he has "another 12 incoming."
Guess the 1995 Porsche 991 RWB is one of them, and we have another 11 to see. Who knows what Marshmello’s manager will be adding to his collection next? But we have a feeling we’ll see them on RDB LA’s channel soon.
