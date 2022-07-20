One-Owner 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Moab Looks Like It Works Hard, Plays Hard

The Jeep Wrangler is as appealing today as it was nearly half a century ago. It’s basic, but in a good way. It’s also rugged, practical and versatile, capable of tackling pretty much any terrain. And if you still need more, the Wrangler has proven itself to be extremely customizable.
You can get a lot from it even with a normal spec, as long as you know which packages to opt for. Take this one-owner 2019 Wrangler Unlimited 4x4 model, for example. It’s up for grabs through Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids and it’s only done 9,600 miles (15,500 km), which is quite decent.
According to its window sticker, this car cost $55,190 when new and it’s got some extra gear to justify that price tag – like the Customer Preferred Package 2M, which adds 17-inch Moab black wheels, Moab hood badging for the dual-vented hood, a steel front bumper, heavy-duty rock slider with step assist, the LED lighting group, Uconnect 4C sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an Alpine sound system, blind spot and cross-path detection, park assist, a limited slip differential and the carmaker’s Selec-Trac 4WD system.
Other highlights include the Dana 44 rear axle, heavy duty suspension with gas shocks, Sky One-Touch power top, removable rear quarter windows, McKinley leather upholstery, a remote start system and a back-up camera.
In terms of performance, don’t expect too much from it though, because its 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 is only good for 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque, which goes to all four corners via an 8-speed automatic transmission with a 2-speed transfer case. It will get the job done, but actual pulling power won’t blow you away.
This Wrangler should be perfect for the casual adventurer type, who’s perfectly comfortable driving to a secluded beach or camping out in the woods somewhere. Anything short of extreme off-roading should suit this SUV just fine.
