Widebody Lambo Urus Aims to Be Different With Shade-Matching Revolver Wheels

The good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have returned to ‘subtler’ modern shenanigans right after playing with a vintage C1 hoot. But let us provide the background for this quick switch. So, the aftermarket outlet, which enjoys a privileged position on Sunset Boulevard, right in the heart of Los Angeles, is best known for playing with all sorts of custom projects, given their capacity to handle just about anything – from widebody kit fitment to aftermarket wheel replacement, and all in between.
Usually, they dabble with modern hoots like the ultra-luxury Cullinan SUV or Maybach S-Class limousines and the latest full carbon fiber widebody supercars. But, now and then, they dare go out of their comfort zone and play with an EV or a classic sports car. Such was the case during the latest vlog episode on YouTube (they are also highly active on social media, from Insta to YT and right down to podcasts), when they dabbled with a stunning gold-plated and gold-sprinkled all-black 1947/1959 Chevy Corvette C1!
Yes, we know that ‘America’s sports car’ only appeared in 1953 – they do too – but, as always, there is an explanation for the ’47 vanity plate. And, even better, we have that video embedded below since it also contains other, more modern stuff. Such as a widebody Lambo Urus super-SUV that returned to the shop for a quick design retouch.
When it was first showcased on their social media reel, the Italian thoroughbred was dubbed “clean and mean” but also the perfect whip for ‘ghost riding.’ Now, let us take a moment of respite and remember that it is really stupid to let your vehicle coast in drive with no one at the wheel. Then, can you imagine the order of magnitude for doing that in something that probably ended up costing the owner around half a million bucks after all the aftermarket modifications were done?
sight of the main attraction – the RDB Revolver wheels. For sure, it is quite easy to understand where the name came from – those six holes make the barrel style look mesmerizing when revolving…
But we somehow overlooked this build project at the time because something was amiss in the company of perfectly-executed, unique two-tone Cullinans that had everything matched (even the tinted rear lights) or Matte Dark Gray Lambo Uruses that looked like stealth road jets. Now, fortunately, the owner and the team rectified the omission, and we can sigh in relief that no one will have any more reasons to complain.
Well, as it turns out, while back when the RDB Revolver wheels were chromed people mused about other stuff, now they want them with five holes instead of six, think they looked better when they were not matching the body paint, or just imagine they act like premium fidget spinners… Sheesh, some are never happy with the perspective – not even when the yellow brake calipers hint at the interior color combination.
Now, I wonder if things would be any better if this Lambo Urus was not with RDB LA just for cosmetical reasons but also to add a few ponies under the hood. I am pretty sure that a tuning setup that would lift the hp count from 641 to around 1,000 would silence most naysayers. Or perhaps not?
