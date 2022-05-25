Matte Dark Gray Lambo Urus Goes by the Hair Salon, Achieves “Widebody Perfection”

While we are patiently waiting for official word from Lamborghini about the eagerly anticipated Urus EVO update, one can always check out the aftermarket super-SUV scenery for quirky or scary revelations.
One of the best crossover SUV apparitions over in the high-performance stratosphere and still going strong against its foes even more than four years since production started, Lamborghini’s Urus really is one of the aftermarket realm’s customization kings. Or, at least, it could be labeled as a knight in stealthy widebody armor, if you ask us.
The latter assumption would form based on the latest custom build showcased by the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA. And they again unintentionally caused a ruckus, just like it happened with the stunning murdered-out Novitec widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan that rode stealthily past a gas station, and everyone stopped noticing the ultra-luxury SUV to just lament about the high gas prices.
Now, this matte dark gray Lamborghini Urus opposes the all-black Cullinan atmosphere with equal widebody aerodynamic kit force and even brings a subtle trump card such as the carbon fiber details. Alas, the personalization experts did not give up a lot of details on Instagram because they were probably busy spilling all the beans in their latest vlog feature on YouTube (also embedded last below). There, we found out it was customized for the owner of the Ganga Tattoo Los Angeles studio… but not much else.
Well, aside from the fact that it wears a full carbon fiber 1016Industries aero kit and sits closer to the ground on bespoke RDB wheels, plus it likes to visit the city and check out the local Hair studio… and those pesky gas prices. This time around, it was a Mobil station, but it wasn’t cheaper – much to the dismay of fans! Oh well, we probably need to get accustomed to this new, expensive lifestyle…
