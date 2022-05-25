This Is How Powerful the New Ford Bronco Raptor Is, According to CEO Jim Farley

When Ford lifted the curtain for the Bronco Raptor at the beginning of the year, they announced a lot of things about it, though nothing about the output and torque, save for the targeted 400+ hp.
However, fast forward to just a few hours ago, and we finally know how much its 3.0-liter V6 engine, hooked up to a ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, produces. The Dearborn company’s head honcho, Jim Farley, took to social media to announce the numbers: 418 horsepower (424 ps / 312 kW) and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm).
That’s a significant advantage over the variant packing the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which is offered with 330 hp (335 ps / 250 kW) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm), according to Ford’s official website. The base model comes with a 300 hp (304 ps / 227 kW) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-pot. The entry-level gets a seven-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic gearbox, and the mid-range variant comes solely with the ten-speed auto.
One of the Bronco Raptor’s biggest rivals, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, uses a bigger engine, a 6.4-liter V8, rated at 470 hp (477 ps / 351 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). Working in concert with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive, it enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 4.5 seconds. This model can deal with the quarter mile in around 13 seconds, the official spec sheet reveals.
Pricing for the Wrangler Rubicon 392 kicks off at $77,490, excluding destination and dealer fees. At $68,500 before destination, the 2022 Bronco Raptor is more affordable. Some of the key features of the latter, besides the punchy engine powering it, are the dedicated suspension with semi-active dampers, 37-inch tires wrapped around the 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded transfer case, reinforced structure, upgraded axles, and 13.1 inches (333 mm) of ground clearance, 4.8 inches (122 mm) more than the base four-door Bronco.
That’s a significant advantage over the variant packing the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which is offered with 330 hp (335 ps / 250 kW) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm), according to Ford’s official website. The base model comes with a 300 hp (304 ps / 227 kW) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-pot. The entry-level gets a seven-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic gearbox, and the mid-range variant comes solely with the ten-speed auto.
One of the Bronco Raptor’s biggest rivals, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, uses a bigger engine, a 6.4-liter V8, rated at 470 hp (477 ps / 351 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). Working in concert with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive, it enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 4.5 seconds. This model can deal with the quarter mile in around 13 seconds, the official spec sheet reveals.
Pricing for the Wrangler Rubicon 392 kicks off at $77,490, excluding destination and dealer fees. At $68,500 before destination, the 2022 Bronco Raptor is more affordable. Some of the key features of the latter, besides the punchy engine powering it, are the dedicated suspension with semi-active dampers, 37-inch tires wrapped around the 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded transfer case, reinforced structure, upgraded axles, and 13.1 inches (333 mm) of ground clearance, 4.8 inches (122 mm) more than the base four-door Bronco.
The idea for #BroncoRaptor was an Ultra4 racing-inspired Bronco built for high speed off-roading & extreme rock crawling.— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) May 24, 2022
The target was 400 horsepower.
Now it's official: 418hp + 440lbs-ft of torque!
Congrats to the @FordPerformance team for taking #BuiltWild to a new level! pic.twitter.com/l46WV8zjqF