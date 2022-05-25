This Is How Powerful the New Ford Bronco Raptor Is, According to CEO Jim Farley

kW

The idea for #BroncoRaptor was an Ultra4 racing-inspired Bronco built for high speed off-roading & extreme rock crawling.

The target was 400 horsepower.

Now it's official: 418hp + 440lbs-ft of torque!



Congrats to the @FordPerformance team for taking #BuiltWild to a new level!