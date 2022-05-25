autoevolution
This Is How Powerful the New Ford Bronco Raptor Is, According to CEO Jim Farley

25 May 2022, 11:34 UTC ·
When Ford lifted the curtain for the Bronco Raptor at the beginning of the year, they announced a lot of things about it, though nothing about the output and torque, save for the targeted 400+ hp.
However, fast forward to just a few hours ago, and we finally know how much its 3.0-liter V6 engine, hooked up to a ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, produces. The Dearborn company’s head honcho, Jim Farley, took to social media to announce the numbers: 418 horsepower (424 ps / 312 kW) and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm).

That’s a significant advantage over the variant packing the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which is offered with 330 hp (335 ps / 250 kW) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm), according to Ford’s official website. The base model comes with a 300 hp (304 ps / 227 kW) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-pot. The entry-level gets a seven-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic gearbox, and the mid-range variant comes solely with the ten-speed auto.

One of the Bronco Raptor’s biggest rivals, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, uses a bigger engine, a 6.4-liter V8, rated at 470 hp (477 ps / 351 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). Working in concert with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive, it enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 4.5 seconds. This model can deal with the quarter mile in around 13 seconds, the official spec sheet reveals.

Pricing for the Wrangler Rubicon 392 kicks off at $77,490, excluding destination and dealer fees. At $68,500 before destination, the 2022 Bronco Raptor is more affordable. Some of the key features of the latter, besides the punchy engine powering it, are the dedicated suspension with semi-active dampers, 37-inch tires wrapped around the 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded transfer case, reinforced structure, upgraded axles, and 13.1 inches (333 mm) of ground clearance, 4.8 inches (122 mm) more than the base four-door Bronco.

