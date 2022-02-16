Ford To Open Bronco Raptor Order Books Soon, Some Customers Will Get Special Treatment

The top-of-the-line Bronco Raptor was unveiled in January in a market where customers are willing to sell a kidney just to be able to buy a new vehicle. If the long waiting line and huge markups are anything to go by, the most powerful Bronco will be as rare as a hand-built hypercar. Even so, some eagerly awaiting customers will get the chance to jump the queue and be the first to get their Bronco Raptor.

57 photos