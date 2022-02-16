Ford To Open Bronco Raptor Order Books Soon, Some Customers Will Get Special Treatment

The top-of-the-line Bronco Raptor was unveiled in January in a market where customers are willing to sell a kidney just to be able to buy a new vehicle. If the long waiting line and huge markups are anything to go by, the most powerful Bronco will be as rare as a hand-built hypercar. Even so, some eagerly awaiting customers will get the chance to jump the queue and be the first to get their Bronco Raptor.
According to a document leaked on the bronco6g forum, the first customers who will get the chance to buy the new Bronco Raptor will be those who expressed interest through a program called Hand Raiser. The program allows current Bronco order and reservation holders to convert to a Bronco Raptor when the order books open in March.
Two types of messages were sent out to Hand Raisers on February 11, depending on whether they have been selected or not to order a Raptor. Specifically, those that were not among the lucky ones will only receive an update on Ford Bronco Raptor and its future availability. Of course, those chosen to receive the first Bronco Raptors had to meet specific criteria, chief among them being the reservation timestamp with the dealership.
There is nothing to be done at this moment, according to the memo, as the process will be put in motion starting next month. Ford will send further information to the chosen ones instructing them to approach their dealership to convert their unscheduled Bronco order into a Bronco Raptor. They will also be offered absolute priority, with the priority code moved to 99. Only if they decline to convert to a Raptor they will be downgraded and their order will follow the normal course through the queue.
Ford also announced that the Bronco Raptor will be produced for the remainder of the 2022 model year, with deliveries starting this summer. Of course, being a specialty vehicle, production is “very limited.” The most powerful Ford Bronco to date sports a 3.0-liter V6 engine with over 400 horsepower. It has a competitive price of $69,995, which puts it right in between the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392.
Despite this, it would be unheard of for the Raptor to be sold at MSRP. This comes even though hand-raisers should benefit from price protection, and Ford’s CEO Jim Farley recently stepped in to force dealers to abandon the markup practices. Right now, on the same forum, some customers complained that their dealership announced there will be a markup specifically because the Raptor is a specialty vehicle.
