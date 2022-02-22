2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Build & Price Now Live

Priced from $68,500 excluding $1,495 for the destination charge, the most badass Ford Bronco entitled to wear a license plate is now available to configure. First and foremost, the Dearborn-based automaker offers no fewer than ten exterior finishes and three choices for the 17-inch wheels.
Every wheel option is fitted with 37-inch rubber, namely 12.5-wide tires from BFGoodrich. Only available with four doors, the desert-running SUV comes with a molded-in-color hardtop. Prospective customers are further offered the $390 Bestop Bimini Soft Canvas. Just so you know, the Mesh Safari Bimini Sunshade is listed on Bestop's website at just $269.99 at press time.
Heavy-duty bash plates are standard, along with the 360-degree camera. Be that as it may, FoMoCo has the audacity of charging $110 on top of the Braptor’s already high starting price for a keyless entry keypad. The interior can be had in Black Onyx or Blue with Black Onyx. Seating choices include marine-grade vinyl or leather-trimmed vinyl. Standard equipment also includes front-row heated seats and dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control. The interior carbon-fiber pack adds CF on the grab handles, steering wheel bezel, and the gear shifter knob for $1,725.
Code Orange seatbelts are listed at $395, the roof bag is a cool $180, and the heated steering wheel is only available with the Lux package which adds $2,695 to the tally. The uppermost equipment group also flaunts connected built-in satellite navigation with three years of service, The uppermost equipment group also flaunts connected built-in satellite navigation with three years of service, a 10-speaker audio system from Bang & Olufsen, adaptive cruise control, as well as a wireless charging pad for your phone.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, a ten-speed automatic transmission connected to the advanced 4x4 system with on-demand engagement are listed by the U.S. configurator. Other mechanical highlights include the rear locking differential, a 4.7:1 final drive ratio, and a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 with no horsepower or torque ratings. Be that as it may, we do know Ford is targeting 400-plus horsepower while the brand-new Ranger Raptor for Australia packs 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) from the same lump.
