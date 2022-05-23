2022 Ford Bronco Raptor EPA Fuel Economy Published: 15 MPG Combined

If you thought the Bronco’s four-cylinder EcoBoost 2.3-liter engine is a bit of a gas hog at 20 miles per gallon (11.7 iters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle, think again! The Environmental Protection Agency has published the estimate for the Raptor, which averages 15 miles per gallon (15.6 liters per 100 clicks). Could’ve been worse, right?
The answer is affirmative, but on the other hand, can you believe this fellow drinks high-octane dinosaur juice at the same rate as the F-150 Raptor with the 37-inch tire package? The Bronco Raptor goes through 6.7 gallons every 100 miles, which is a lot at current gas prices. The EPA says that you’d fork out $10,000 more in fuel costs over five years compared to the average new vehicle, which averages 27 mpg (8.7 l/100 km) for model year 2022.
On the other hand, what did you expect? From the curb weight of 5,733 pounds (2,600 kilograms) to the 37-inch tires, 4.70 diffs, and 67.88:1 maximum crawl ratio, many things contribute to the poor gas mileage.
“The most capable Bronco” as marketed by the Dearborn-based automaker is currently listed on Ford.com at $68,500 before destination charge and extras. What's included at this price point? The list begins with the twin-turbo V6, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost used in the Explorer ST sport utility vehicle.
Rated at 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque on premium-grade fuel, this mill features aluminum for the cylinder heads and compacted graphite iron for the block. A direct-injected lump that runs 10.5:1 for the compression ratio, the 3.0-liter V6 employs forged steel for the connecting rods and crankshaft. Manufactured at the Ford Lima Engine Plant, the top-dog powerplant takes 7 quarts (make that 6.6 liters) of oil.
"Bronco Raptor is our ultimate vehicle for hardcore off-road enthusiasts who demand something more," said Carl Widmann, the chief engineer at Ford Performance. "Like the Ultra4 desert race trucks, the 'Raptor of SUVs' conquers desert dunes at highway speeds and is equipped with competition-level off-road technology and hardware” such as HOSS 4.0 suspension that integrates 3.1-inch internal bypass semi-active dampers supplied by Fox.
