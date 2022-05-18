2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Leaked Photo Suggests Shelby GT500 5.2L V8 Engine

Revealed in February 2021 to a rather frosty reception, the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor features the same ol’ twin-turbo V6 as the previous gen. On the upside, a V8-engined bruiser is right around the corner for MY 2023.
The Blue Oval confirmed the Raptor R during the online reveal of the Raptor, then offered a few more details in January 2022 in the MY 2022 product guide. More specifically, the document in question states that “Raptor R will feature a V8 engine.” Originally expected to be revealed in the spring as a 2022 model, the Raptor R has been pushed back to 2023 as per the leaked picture uploaded on Instagram by The Raptor Connection.
Although nobody except Ford can actually confirm that it’s a build rotation sheet for the Raptor R, there’s no denying that Ford is putting the finishing touches as we speak. The MY 2023 order bank open date is July 18th while Job #1 is due October 10th. The order guide for the 2023 Ford F-150 lineup will be released on or just after the day the order bank opens on July 18th.
Zooming in on the yellow piece of paper in the photograph, you’ll further notice vehicle number A00008, unit number 13, and 5.2 liters that reference the displacement of the supercharged V8. Or is it twin-turbo'd V8 based on the TT on the said piece of paper? Introduced by the Shelby GT500 for the 2020 model year, the cross-plane crankshaft V8 is derived from the flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the Shelby GT350, the high-revving Voodoo.
The most powerful road-going Ford of all time, the Shelby GT500 for the S550 generation produces 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque. But as opposed to the dual-clutch transmission of the slithering muscle car, the supertruck will use Ford’s 10R automatic transmission.
In terms of pricing, it’s anybody's guess how much the Raptor R will cost. Be that as it may, it won’t be cheap if you remember that Ford wants $69,525 for the Raptor and Ram charges $77,880 for the 702-horsepower TRX.
