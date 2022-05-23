2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Window Sticker: 5.2L Predator V8, 37-Inch Tires, Forged Wheels

Stop the presses because the worst-kept secret in the half-ton pickup truck world is out of the bag! The window sticker for the long-anticipated Raptor R confirms the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500, better known as the Predator, in addition to other interesting details.
First and foremost, we’re dealing with a 2023 model rather than 2022 as previously stated by the Ford Motor Company. Similar to the EcoBoost V6-engined Raptor, the Predator V8-powered Raptor R is rocking a 145-inch wheelbase, the SuperCrew body style, and the 10R80 automatic gearbox.
Coming courtesy of The Raptor Connection, the window sticker for the supertruck further lists five-link rear suspension with coil springs, two exhaust pipes, a 36-gallon fuel tank, running boards constructed from cast aluminum, Fox Live Valve shocks, Terrain Management, Trail Control, and Equipment Group 802A. The latter bundles 37- by 12.5-inch rubber boots with 17-inch forged aluminum wheels, but curiously enough, the window sticker lists these tires once more as optional equipment. The 4.10 electronic locking rear differential is optional too, together with the 7450# GVWR Package.
Most likely a calculated leak designed to seed question marks into the minds of peeps that are currently interested in the Ram 1500 TRX, the window sticker doesn’t list fuel economy data or the sticker price of the Raptor R.
Backed up by a three-year warranty, the off-road truck will be offered in a number of exterior colors. The Raptor Connection has identified Azure Gray Metallic Tricoat, Avalanche, Code Orange, Iconic Silver, Antimatter Blue, Oxford White, and Agate Black. Expected to debut in the coming months based on this leak, the V8 Raptor R is certain to feature minor visual differences over the V6 Raptor, starting with different bedside decals.
On that note, what’s your guesstimate for the sticker price? As a brief refresher, the 450-horsepower Raptor currently retails at $69,525 and the 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX is going for $77,880 excluding taxes.
