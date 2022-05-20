Ram 1500 TRX Drag Races Ford F-150 Raptor 37 on a Dry Lake Bed, Smackdown Ensues

Here's a question for you: does the Hellcat-engined Ram 1500 TRX have what it takes to make its main rival eat some dust on a dry lake bed?
Ryan ZumMallen of Edmunds is much obliged to answer that question with the help of vehicle testing director Jonathan Elfalan in the TRX and vehicle test editor Reese Counts in the Raptor. “This is not exactly scientific, but it is gonna be a heck of a lot of fun,” said the reviews editor.
But first, some numbers. Priced at $77,880 before destination charge and only available as a crew cab, the Ram 1500 TRX cranks out 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm). The Ford F-150 Raptor is a bit more affordable at $69,525 sans taxes, and with two fewer cylinders, it’s only natural that we’re dealing with 450 ponies and 510 pound-feet (691 Nm).
From the standpoint of weight, the Dearborn-based automaker’s truck has the upper hand at 5,961 pounds (2,704 kilograms) compared to a mammoth 6,713 pounds (3,045 kilograms) for the V8-engined competition. Two more technicalities are important to mention, starting with launch control for the TRX and no such thing for the Raptor. Finally, check out those tires!
Ram flaunts 325/65 by 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory rubber boots as standard, but Ford sweetens the deal with 37-inch tires as part of an options package. Priced at $5,250 at press time, the Raptor 37-equipped Raptor further flaunts sport-tuned shock absorbers and Raptor 37 decals.
On that note, how does 4.6 versus 6.0 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) sound to you? It was only natural for the TRX to be quicker off the line. Over the quarter-mile, make that 13.1 seconds at 103 mph (165.7 kph) compared to 14.4 seconds at 91.2 mph (147.7 kph).
And last but not least, the roll race ended in 12.8 seconds at 100 mph (160.9 kph) for the TRX and 13.6 seconds at 92 mph (148 kph) for the Raptor.
