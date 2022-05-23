Alfa Romeo Spider Set for Electric Return, Should Reach Showrooms Within Five Years

Alfa Romeo's latest launch comes after a long time without any new models in its lineup. Until the Tonale pops up in showrooms, the Italian marque will continue to have two models in its portfolio, which may not be sufficient to match its ambitions. However, that will not stop them from making a convertible.
The last convertible from Alfa Romeo was discontinued about 12 years ago, and that is set to change in less than five years. Unlike the Type 939 Spider, the new model will be an all-electric vehicle, and it will be inspired by the Duetto Spider, which is a model that had a more conventional configuration, which included rear-wheel drive.
The Duetto Spider had a long production career, which spanned almost three decades. It became an iconic model, and that is not just because Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate drove it. It was a matter of style and shape, which the Italians nailed like champions from the mid-1960s onwards. It will be interesting to see what the new model will look like, but with a modern twist.
Well, according to Alfa Romeo CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, a roadster has already been designed, at least as an idea, and the Duetto Spider is set to return once the brand has several successful models on sale.
As you may be aware, the marque is betting on the Tonale to get significant volumes, while the models that will follow it will be launched at a pace of one per year.
As Imparato told the folks over at Auto Express, the Duetto Spider would be an all-electric roadster that would reach showrooms sooner, rather than later. It might not happen in 2023 or 2024, but it could be in 2025 or 2026, depending on the success of the other models in the range.
Without the latter, investing in a roadster would not be the best possible business scenario. Regardless, it is confirmed to come within the next five years, which is better than nothing, but will it bring people into showrooms? Will electric Quadrifoglios do the trick?
It is believed that the new Alfa Romeo Spider will use the STLA Medium platform, as the smallest one will make it too small. With the medium platform, it may get a large battery pack, which would provide sufficient range even in the company of a motor with about 250 horsepower on tap.
