New Volkswagen Amarok Gets Debut Date, Pricing to Be Revealed Soon After

July 7th is when the all-new Amarok will be revealed. Speaking to Australian motoring publication CarExpert.com.au, Volkswagen further confirmed that pricing will be published soon after the pickup’s premiere.
The German automaker took what appears to be ages to make this information public, but on the other hand, Volkswagen didn’t have a choice. Now based on the all-new Ranger, the Amarok had to play second fiddle as Ford was putting the finishing touches on their supply chain and production operations. While on the subject of who and where, the Amarok will be produced in Pretoria, South Africa at Ford’s Silverton manufacturing site.
Volkswagen has been working in parallel with the Blue Oval in Victoria, Australia to make the Amarok as good as it can be on the Ranger’s body-on-frame architecture, introduced by the Bronco under the T6.2 moniker.
Volkswagen hasn’t mentioned if the assembly plant in General Pacheco, Argentina will continue making trucks for South America, but chances are that we’ll get a yay or a nay on July 7th with the introduction of the ‘Rok.
The German automaker didn’t whisper a word in regard to shared engine and transmission options, but we do know that an electric powertrain is under development. Considering that T6.2 chief platform engineer Ian Foston confirmed that full electrification is possible for the Ranger, these zero-emission trucks may be developed with input from both automakers.
If the Amarok will indeed use Ranger oily bits, then look forward to four- and six-cylinder options. The only engine that’s not going to happen is the Raptor-spec V6, a force-fed lump with 3.0 liters of displacement and 392 horsepower on deck. Lower down the spectrum, we’ll have a 3.0-liter turbo diesel, single- and bi-turbo diesels with 2.0-liter displacements, and that’s about it. Or is it? Over in the Middle East, the Amarok may borrow the 2.3-liter turbo gasoline mill of the Ranger, a four-pot engine with 298 ponies.
