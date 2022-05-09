Ford Bronco Spare Tire Delete Kit Looks the Part

autoevolution
If you’re not into off-roading your Bronco, the spare tire delete kit from SRQ Fabrications may be up your alley. Owners who like the looks of this upgrade yet still want a spare tire will soon be treated to dual swingouts that will hold the tire, according to Matthew Berman of SRQ Fabrications.
Now available to order with a lead time of approximately four weeks, the $329.99 spare tire delete kit is hand-built with pride in the United States. Complemented by a bottle opener grommet cap and bolt-on license plate lights, this kit relocates the factory third brake light and rearview camera.

CNC cut from 1/8-inch steel, the upgrade includes all of the required mounting and wiring hardware, plate padding, and in-depth instructions. Powder coating options also need to be mentioned, along with a shipping fee of $40 in the lower 48 states. Finished as standard in raw steel, the kit in the featured photos is rocking the $100 satin black powder-coated option.

A two-door Wildtrak specified with the Sasquatch Package, the Bronco before your eyes also flaunts frame-mounted rock sliders, 17-inch Black Rhino Rift beadlock wheels, and a 2.5-inch lift with clicker adjusters from King, Cooper STT Pro 37-inch tires, and Element ditch light brackets for good measure. Rear shock mount skid plates are featured, along with an ARB front bumper and a prototype rear bumper from SRQ Fabrications and True North Fabrications.

A very sweet rig; there’s no mistaking that! On the other hand, Ford caters to go-anywhere needs with a flurry of accessories and special editions such as the Everglades. Only available with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 10R60 ten-speed automatic box, this version comes exclusively with four doors.

The highest specification of the bunch is - of course - the Raptor. Currently priced at an eye-watering $68,500 sans destination charge, the most powerful Bronco entitled to wear license plates is equipped with a 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 that belts out 418 ponies and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm).
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

